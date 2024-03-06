Today, the Dubai Government Media Office launched the “Ramadan in Dubai” campaign, during a press conference held by the office, represented by “Brand Dubai,” the creative arm of the office, in cooperation with government and private agencies in Dubai.

Director General of the Dubai Government Media Office, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, Mona Al Marri, confirmed during the conference that the month of Ramadan this year in Dubai is “exceptional,” and its activities are diverse and different compared to previous years, noting that Dubai is a global center for official, national and community events, and Ramadan An integral part of our community and religious celebrations.

During the conference, the Department of Islamic Affairs in Dubai announced raising the readiness of mosques, launching the Hafiz Employee Competition, and reviving community councils in cooperation with the Community Development Authority, in addition to allocating one million and 200 thousand breakfast meals daily.

Dubai Police confirmed the launch of 8 initiatives for the month of Ramadan with the aim of achieving safety, security and traffic safety during the holy month, including the “No Accidents” initiative to raise awareness of reducing speeds at breakfast time, with the launch of a new daily initiative in Ramadan called “Happiness” for all nationalities, and the allocation of the “Travelling Cannon.” To move between different areas of Dubai throughout the month of Ramadan according to a pre-prepared schedule.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai announced the allocation of a stamp bearing the slogan “Ramadan in Dubai” for visitors to Dubai during the month of Ramadan, and the focus on the front line with the aim of promoting the efforts of the Dubai government during Ramadan in all ports, in addition to distributing cards with telephone lines to visitors to Dubai bearing barcodes in all ports. Ramadan events in Dubai.

Furjan Dubai announced the launch of daily competitions, a cooking and volleyball tournament, and children’s activities during Ramadan.

While the Director of Media Content at Dubai Media, Salem Balyouha, revealed that Dubai Media’s programs will be closer to the audience during the month of Ramadan, with the continuation of all competition programs.

The Global Village announced that working hours during Ramadan will be from six in the evening until two in the morning, with a mini market allocated to 27 countries participating in the village.