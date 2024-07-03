Candidates for the race for the Presidency of the Chamber attended the June festival organized by Felipe Carreras

Congressmen from the opposition and from the president’s support base Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) gathered at a party organized by federal deputy Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE) on the night of this Tuesday (2.Jul.2024) at Villa Rizza, in Brasília. The event featured a show by the country duo Gian & Giovani.

Among the government’s critics were Senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) and the deputies Van Hatten (Novo-RS), Bia Kicis (PL-DF) and Red (PL-PR). The list of Lula’s supporters includes the leader of the Government in the Chamber, Jose Guimaraes (PT-CE), Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR) and Andre Figueiredo (PDT-CE) and the Minister of Sports, Andre Fufuca (PP-MA).

The official purpose of the event was to celebrate the approval of the Perse (Emergency Program for the Resumption of the Events Sector) in Congress. After an agreement between Congress and the Ministry of Finance, Lula sanctioned the text on May 22 of this year.

Carreras, author of the project that created Perse in 2021, called the leaders present to the stage and thanked them for their approval of the program by presenting them with a small trophy. For example, Ciro Nogueira and José Guimarães also went up on stage.

DISPUTE FOR THE CHAMBER

Three candidates for the race for the presidency of the Chamber have staked out their territory: Elmar Birth (Union-BA), Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL) and Antonio Brito (PSD-BA).

At one point, the three chatted in a relaxed manner and even posed for photos, while the country duo played. Poder360 recorded the interaction.



Poder360 – 2.Jul.2024 From left to right: Fred Costa, Elmar Nascimento, Antonio Brito, Felipe Carreras, Isnaldo Bulhões, Zeca Dirceu and Hugo Motta

LOTS OF CORN AND COUNTRY MUSIC

The menu included typical foods from the São João festivities: pamonha, canjica, boiled corn and caldo verde. To drink, in addition to the traditional quentão, soft drinks, juices, beer, wine and sparkling wine were served.

The waiters also offered the guests snacks, such as ham snacks. For dinner, Carreras offered barbecue, shrimp, feijão-tropeiro and rice.

Gian & Giovani sang some of their hits like “Convida de casamento”. They also sang hits from other bands such as “It’s love” (Zezé di Camargo & Luciano), “Think about me” (Leandro & Leonardo), “I’m in love” (João Paulo & Daniel), “Evidence” and “Hello” (Chitãozinho & Xororó) and “Full of manias” (Raça Negra).

Read the list of some of those present at the event:

André Fufuca (PP-MA), Minister of Sports;

Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), senator and president of the PP;

Romario (PL-RJ), senator;

Irajá (PSD-TO), senator;

José Guimarães (PT-CE), leader of the Government in the Chamber;

Marcel Van Hattem (Novo-RS), deputy;

Mendonça Filho (Union-PE), deputy;

Elmar Nascimento (Union Brazil-BA), deputy;

Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE);

Bia Kicis (PL-DF), deputy;

Marcos Pereira (Republicans-SP), deputy;

Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP), deputy;

Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR), deputy;

Antonio Brito (PSB-BA), deputy;

Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL); deputy;

Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG); deputy;

Claudio Cajado (PP-BA) deputy;

Pedro Campos (PSB-PE); deputy.

Vermelho (PL-PR), deputy;

André Figueiredo (PDT-CE), deputy;

Fred Costa (PRD-MG), deputy;

Celina Leão (PP), vice-governor of the DF;

Robinson Farias (PL-RN), deputy;

Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ), deputy;

Gervasio Maia (PSB-PB), deputy;

Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB), deputy;

Áureo Ribeiro (Solidarity-RJ), deputy;

Gilson Marques (Novo-SC), deputy.

FPA FAIRY FAIR

9 km from the Carreras festival, the Agricultural Parliamentary Front held its own June festival, but it was less prestigious.

Among the guests were the group’s president, congressman Pedro Lupion (PP-PR), and senators Tereza Cristina (PP-MS) and Alan Rick (União-AC).

Tereza Cristina and Lupion gave a brief speech and showed a video with victories for the agricultural group in Congress.