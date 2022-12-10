Paris is not a party for Parisians or for its mayoress, Anne Hidalgo. The socialist councilor has been heavily criticized lately for her management of the French capital, both by the municipal opposition and by the Government. Many Parisians complain about the dirt on the streets, the deterioration of municipal services, the rise in crime, the problems in public transport, the high price of housing, the proliferation of rats in the capital and the increase of the homeless who beg on street corners, among other things. Added to these complaints in recent days have been strong criticism of Hidalgo by various ministers regarding the high indebtedness of the capital for million-dollar works and the announced increase in property tax.

Relations between the Government and the mayoress of Paris have deteriorated in recent weeks. The growing indebtedness of the capital worries the French Executive. Paris’ debt has practically doubled since Hidalgo became Mayor in April 2014, going from 4.18 billion euros at the end of that year to 7.75 billion euros in 2022, which is equivalent to a debt of 3,500 euros per Parisian. , according to calculations by the national press.

The Minister of Transport, Clément Beaune, stated a few days ago that “the financial situation of the city of Paris is serious.” Beaune does not rule out that, for this reason, the capital is placed “under guardianship” of the State, as provided for in article 72 of the Constitution. This mechanism has been implemented in France on a few occasions. It would mean that the prefect of Paris, who is the representative of the State in that territory, could ask the Court of Auditors of Île-de-France (Paris region) to review the accounts of the Paris City Council, order another budget and decide on the expenses municipal.

Emmanuel Grégorie, number two of the Paris City Council, considers that “nothing justifies on the legal level to evoke ‘the placement under guardianship’ of the city of Paris” and ensures that the French capital is “in a perfectly healthy financial and accounting situation.”

The Minister of Public Accounts, Gabriel Attal, also described the financial management of the capital as “disastrous” and criticized the fact that there are more officials in the Paris City Hall than in the European Commission. Attal considers that in Paris there is a “delusional” system of local rents to try to balance the municipal budget that, according to him, resembles “a Ponzi system”, a form of pyramid scheme. Hidalgo announced that he will denounce the minister for defamation.

The placement of Paris under the guardianship of the State had already been demanded in 2021 by the conservative politician Rachida Dati, mayor of the VII district of the French capital and former minister of Nicolas Sarkozy, and several local associations.

IBI increase



Tensions between the Government and the mayoress of Paris have increased, above all as a result of Hidalgo’s announcement that in 2023 the ‘taxe foncière’ (the tax on real estate, the equivalent of the IBI in Spain) will increase by 52%, which it would go from 13.5% to 20.5% next year. This increase in the Parisian IBI should contribute an additional 580 million euros to the municipal coffers.

During the 2020 electoral campaign for his re-election, Hidalgo, born in San Fernando (Cádiz), promised that he would not raise taxes. However, given the bulky debt of the capital, the socialist mayor has finally been forced to increase the tax on real estate.

Franco-Spanish policy justifies the increase in the IBI in Paris in the absence of financial compensation from the State and the need to maintain the quality of municipal public services and accelerate ecological transformation. Hidalgo recalls that the property tax in Paris is the lowest of the large cities in the country (41.61% on average) and that it has not increased since 2011. On the other hand, Rachida Dati, always very critical of the management of Hidalgo, described the rise in the IBI as a “robbery” for citizens.

The placement of Paris under the protection of the State would be a severe political blow to the already deteriorated image of the socialist. A year and a half after Paris hosts the 2024 Olympic Games and four years after the 2026 municipal elections, the mayor does not raise her head. Hidalgo suffered a strong bump in the April presidential elections. She obtained 1.7% of the votes in the first round, the lowest percentage in the history of the Socialist Party. Only 2.17% of Parisians voted for her.

Many French analysts believe that Attal and Beaune’s attacks on Hidalgo and his alleged budget mismanagement anticipate what will be a fierce battle for Paris City Hall in 2026. Macron’s two ministers are rumored to dream of succeeding Hidalgo to the post . The battle for the 2026 municipal elections has begun in Paris.