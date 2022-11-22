After months of debates and long days of negotiations, the federal government and the conservative opposition have agreed on Tuesday for the introduction in Germany of the ‘Bürgergeld’, the so-called basic citizen income of just over 500 euros that will replace from next January 1 to the controversial ‘Hartz IV’ aid, with which those who are unemployed and no longer receive unemployment benefits are subsidized. The pact was reached by the governing tripartite Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Liberals (FDP) with the opposition of Christian Democrats and Bavarian Social Christians (CDU/CSU) within the Mediating Commission of the Bundestag and the Bundesrat, the two parliamentary chambers. . The agreement contemplates toughening the possibilities of sanctions for recipients of the citizen’s basic income who fail to comply with the aid guidelines and reducing the free capital of these people.

This will be cut from the 60,000 euros proposed by the tripartite led by the federal chancellor, the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, to 40,000 euros and 15,000 more euros for each more person living in the same household. The grace period, in which the State assumes the rental costs of the home without carrying out verifications, is also reduced from two to one year. The Conservatives have also managed to knock down the initiative of the ruling parties to grant applicants a six-month period of confidence in which there would be no sanctions for non-compliance with the basic income guidelines. Two weeks ago the CDU and CSU had prevented the bill from going ahead in the German upper house on the grounds that recipients of this aid should be encouraged to seek employment, if necessary with greater penalties.

With the agreement reached, the basic citizen income aid will be diminished, for example, when the recipient of the same does not apply for a job or a professional training course that is offered by the employment offices. It is now expected that both the Bundestag and the Bundesrat will approve the new revised bill until next Friday so that it enters into force on January 1, 2023. In this way, a person without a family will receive more than 50 per month with the new income. euros more than up to now, a total of 502 basic euros, to which must be added other aid such as subsidies for rent or the purchase of electrical appliances, among many others. Despite the hardening of some clauses, the agreement reached for the bill was celebrated by the government parties.

culture change



Katja Mast, secretary of parliamentary organization of the SPD, commented that, despite the concessions to the conservatives, the new basic citizen income does not consist of a simple economic increase in these aids, but rather a change in culture. His colleague from the Liberal Party, Johannes Vogel, stressed that the new law will lead to a fairer assessment of personal performance and greater possibilities of climbing the social levels regardless of origin. For her part, the parliamentary leader of Los Verdes, Britta Hasselmann, stressed that the initiative of the federal Executive will prevent those interested from being forced to assume any job, but rather there will be a better orientation for their integration into the labor market.

In turn, the president of the CDU and parliamentary leader of the conservative opposition, Friedrich Merz, said he was surprised by the rapid and generous willingness of the tripartite to compromise and assured that the citizen’s basic income will not be as initially proposed by the Executive of Berlin. Among other CDU and CSU negotiating successes, he highlighted the removal of the so-called six-month trust period before activating possible sanctions, which, he said, would have meant introducing unconditional basic income. He also highlighted that the free capital of potential recipients has been reduced practically in half and will be respected only during the first year.