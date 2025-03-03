03/03/2025



Updated at 9:08 p.m.





The Government and Junts reach an agreement for the Generalitat to assume migratory powers. After weeks of comings and goings, those of Carles Puigdemont celebrate a new assignment of the central executive to which he promised a year ago, but had not taken shape until now. A principle of agreement, of which no details have been given, that Catalunya Radio advanced and that ABC could confirm.

The Government of Pedro Sánchez has brought this negotiation with great discretion, which seems key to the future of the legislature. It should be remembered that in January 2024 Juns the commitment of such a agreement in exchange for his vote for a decree of economic measures promoted by the cabinet in his first months of activity, after the investiture of November 2023, obtained with the essential support of the seven deputies of Junts Per Catalunya in Congress, ripped into the president.

Executive sources say that it is in any case, in the absence of the specific content of the agreement, a delegation of powers, which does not assign, require. And that will be done under the strict protection of article 150.2 of the Constitution, the one that allows the central State to transfer or delegate powers through an organic law, provided that what is transferred is likely to do so, according to the Magna Carta itself. In Moncloa they trust that this assignment will not be any problem because the person responsible for managing it will not be a leader of Junts or independence, but the socialist president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa.

Symbolic character

In the absence of knowing the detail of the agreement signed with the PSOE, Junts – who has not confirmed the signing of the agreement – achieves another triumph in his struggle with ERC. A vital transfer for the independentistas who, regardless of separating Catalonia from the rest of Spain in the management of borders and immigration, shows that those of Puigdemont obtain great advances towards secession, unlike those of Oriol Junqueras, which limit themselves to managing autonomism and “coffee for all.”









The issue of immigration management was one of Juns’ objectives since, after the 2023 elections, they became fundamental for Sanchez to remain in Moncloa, and is of high symbolic character because border control is a very visual way of distinguishing between one country and another. The erase of Spain in Catalonia in this area will manage, for the moment, Salvador Illa, while presiding over the Generalitat.