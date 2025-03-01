Government and Generalitat close their meetings marathon with agreements in Rodalies, remove debt and fiscal tune

In the last fifteen days there has been a marathon of sectoral meetings between the central government and the Generalitat de Catalunya as it had not been seen in decades. The two administrations have held up to four bilateral meetings, in addition to the Fiscal Policy Council with all autonomies, where agreements have come out in matters that will mark the Catalan legislature and, in large part, the Spanish.

The Gincana began on Monday of last week with the Infrastructure Commission, in which the agreement for the transfer of Rodalies materialized. A political milestone, which will need high technical landing dose to meet the marked calendar, which supposes Renfe stops operating the Catalan Cercanías service before one year.

A week later, last Monday, the two governments returned to the burden with two meetings: the bilateral, which gives the agreements to the highest level between executives, and the mixed transfer commission. From here, advances in some of the policies in which President Salvador Illa wants to stand out. The main, 5,000 Mossos more, 60 new courts and the seed of an investment consortium between the State and Catalonia that must be deployed later.

The fact that it would be one of the main dishes of the week, the condonation of part of the autonomy debt, was announced that same Monday and the surprise was that in charge of putting figures was the president of ERC, Oriol Junqueras. It was a communicative gesture to underline that it was a political conquest of the Republicans, although Minister María Jesús Montero appeared immediately later to give all the figures

The plan designed in the Ministry of Finance is for the State to assume 83,252 million in total debt of the Autonomous Communities – not only of the FLA but also private debt – from a cast that weighs level of indebtedness, population and financing deficit. Andalusia will be the most benefited community in general terms, although by population it will be Canary Islands.

Finally, the Mixed Commission of Economic and Fiscal Affairs has agreed on Friday a greater participation of the Tax Agency of Catalonia (ATC) in the 2024 rental campaign.

Specifically, the bilateral body that has brought together the Minister of Economy and Finance, Alicia Romero, and the Secretary of State for Finance, Jesús Gascón, has set the terms of the collaboration between the ATC and the State Agency of the Tax Administration (AEAT) so that the Catalan hacienda has more weight, both in number of troops and at points of attention.

The Government is necessary that the ATC is reinforced to be able to assume the new singular financing model, which will not be addressed as such in bilateral. This Friday’s meeting is the first step to achieve the complete collection of the IRPF scheduled by 2026 and for which a human and material reinforcement of the Generalitat structure must be carried out in order to collect taxes.

One of the novelties of the meeting is that the person in charge of the State Hacienda and the Minister have announced that they will use the registration tax to make a pilot test on the collaborative collaboration formulas between the two administrations. It will be a previous step before the Catalan agency can launch itself to raise the IRPF of 2026, as I anticipated.

In all meetings, although especially in the Economic Commission this Friday, it has survived the question of financing. It is the most important hot potato of the legislature, not only for the Catalan Government and for ERC, but also for vice president Montero.

However, despite the meetings marathon, advances in this area have been void, because everything is waiting for the working group convened by the Generalitat to shape its proposal. Something that is not expected to happen until at least the end of the semester.