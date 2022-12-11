This Monday will take place in Caracas the closing of the first cycle of peace talks between the National Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN). Venezuela has served as guarantor of the process, in the company of Cuba and the Kingdom of Norway.

The chief negotiators have indicated on several occasions that the presence of this group is binational and that is why the participation of the neighboring country is important, which was also present in the negotiations with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in 2016.

This is how the cycle has gone

The talks began in Quito in 2017 but were suspended in 2019 due to an act of violence to which the ELN is accused.

In September, the new president Gustavo Petro addressed a letter to his counterpart Nicolás Maduro in which he recalled that in 2016 an agreement was signed for the delegation of the ELN insurgents to pass through Venezuelan territory to return to Colombia.

In the letter, the president asked Venezuela to activate itself as a guarantor country for the return of dialogue, to which Maduro – who had already assured that his country wanted to help peace – responded in the affirmative.

“I am telling President Gustavo Petro and Colombia that, once again, as Commander Chávez did, in his time to guarantee the agreements that were signed, Venezuela accepts the role of guarantor,” Maduro said.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro and his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro. Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

encounters

A) Yes, The first public meeting of the ELN with the Colombian Executive in Venezuela took place on October 4 in the former presidential residence of La Casona, in Caracas. Now converted into a museum and recreation space, it housed the start of negotiations in which both parties did not show any great expectations.

In mid-November at the famous Humboldt hotel, on top of El Ávila hill – the mountain that surrounds the entire capital-, the media were summoned to listen to the second public declaration of both sectors, in the company of the guarantor countries. , the United Nations, the Colombian Catholic Church and a sector of the military of that country.

The presence of alias “Violeta”, accused of the attack at the Andino Shopping Center, was surprising.

Photo: Eliana Aponte. TIME

The “Declaration of Waraira Repano”: that was the name of the joint document –Waraira Repano is the indigenous name for Cerro El Ávila-. In the text, the parties were urged to “resume with full political will the dialogue process between the government and the ELN.”

Furthermore, there was talk of build peace from a democracy with justice and “assuming the values ​​that are basic, respect for ways of life.”

Pablo Beltrán, chief negotiator for the ELN, He assured on that occasion that there was support and commitment from the national leadership and from all fronts with the new process, for which they hoped “that the moment of change that Colombia is experiencing and that has been expressed at the polls” would serve to be responsible for the new phase of negotiation.

In Colombia we all have to change but we must all have a commitment

Beltrán also pointed out that the table intends a “wave of changes” with which they sought “not to fail.”

“To those present we ask the following: in Colombia we all have to change but we must all have a commitment. In this sense, we are present here, Colombians cannot see ourselves as enemies,” said Beltrán, who also called for “building a nation of peace and equity.”

On behalf of the Colombian Government, and on behalf of President Gustavo Petro and Vice President Francia Márquez, the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda, assured that sitting at the table meant “honoring the lives of so many beings who are no longer here because the Violence has taken them away.”

“We are talking about murdered, disappeared, tortured and we are honoring those lives to try to resolve conflicts. This peace delegation has developed an exercise in respect and differences,” he said.

Installation of the dialogue table between the Government and the ELN. Photo: Ministry of Communications of Venezuela.

Without giving further details, Rueda assured that the meeting gave “certainties” that they were going to achieve the purpose: “to be children of the same country.”

Otty Patiño, representative for the government, clarified that there was also representation of Colombian society at the table, but that they were working to incorporate more sectors, so there will be elements of consultations with more groups.

“There will be elements of continuity of the dialogues that were being carried out and adjustments in the agenda and methodology that opens up new expectations with this new government,” Patiño emphasized.

In November, The negotiators indicated that this first stage would end in December and then resume in January. Pablo Beltrán informed that rotating venues would be maintained for the meetings, so it is expected that this Monday, also from El Ávila, information will be given on the agreements and the next logistics.

The rights of the victims will be respected and the mechanisms will be to listen to many voices in Colombia

Until the beginning of the dialogue, no aspect of amnesty had been “defined”, as indicated by Rueda. “We assure that nothing is based on impunity. The rights of the victims will be respected and the mechanisms will be used to listen to many voices in Colombia,” the commissioner pointed out.

When questioned about a possible role of the United States in the process, Pablo Beltrán assured that the North American country “has been disastrous for the peace processes” and recalled that the process launched in 2016 had the participation of the United States. “We hope that they be good neighbors and respect Colombians”.

“Almost every week a US representative visits Colombia, we hope it is of good will,” Beltrán indicated while assuring that there are big problems in Colombia and that even being a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization was useless. to the country.

In addition, he pointed out that the war against drugs has been in Colombia for more than 50 years and that one of the main consumers is the US, so it was necessary to find a solution.

“U.S. The U.S. plays a leading role in leading a security doctrine that is 70 years old, which considers that everyone who fights for change is considered an enemy,” said the head of the ELN delegation.

