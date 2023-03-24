SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ministry of Management signed an agreement on Friday between the federal government and entities representing federal employees establishing a linear salary adjustment of 9% for all Executive employees, in addition to an increase of 200 reais in assistance -food, for 658 reais per month.

The numbers of the agreement are the same as the proposal made official by the Union on Tuesday of last week, which foresees taking effect from the month of May, with salary payment on June 1st. The Ministry of Management previously said that the impact of the readjustments on public expenses will be 11.2 billion reais this year, an amount already foreseen in the 2023 Budget.

The Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Esther Dweck, present at the signing ceremony, pointed out that the agreement with civil servants was the first of its kind since 2016.

She said that the government sought to accelerate the negotiation process with the category to “this April have everything approved for us to be able to implement (the readjustments) from May 1st without any doubt”.

According to Dweck, as the payment of food allowance is made in advance, the new agreed amount must already be paid to the servers on May 1st.

At the first meeting of the negotiating table with civil servants, in February, the government had proposed a 7.8% readjustment for salaries paid in early April plus an increase of 200 reais in food allowance, but the proposal was rejected by the category.

The main Executive careers have not been readjusted since 2019, which helped to contain government spending on salaries, which represent the second largest group of public expenses after Social Security. Last year, expenses with salaries and charges amounted to 337.9 billion reais, a real drop of 6.1% over 2021, according to Treasury data. In the same period, total government expenditure rose 2.1% above inflation.

(By Luana Maria Benedito)