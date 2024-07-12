The latest tariff barrier agreed upon by the United States and Mexico against imports of Chinese steel and aluminum has meant a new clash between the López Obrador government and Mexican steel companies. This week, the White House announced that it will raise tariffs on steel products that reach the US market and have not been melted or poured in the US, Mexico or Canada. The measure aims to reduce the avoidance of US taxes on products with Chinese steel or aluminum. Under the auspices of the USMCA, Washington mandates that those imports of steel that have not been melted or poured in Mexico, the US or Canada will have to pay a 25% tariff, while in the case of aluminum products from China, Belarus or Iran they will have to pay a 10% tariff. In this double fence, Mexico will also require importers of said products to provide more information on the country of origin of the materials.

Following the announcement, President López Obrador and his Secretary of Economy, Raquel Buenrostro, defended the measures agreed upon between Mexico and the United States. The Mexican president assured that the collection of these new tariffs was accepted under the condition that no specific countries were singled out in the resolution and that “special treatment” was given to metals from Brazil. For her part, Buenrostro affirmed that these measures are part of the efforts of both countries to build a more competitive North America based on fair trade. “We talked with the industry and the truth is that it is something that was agreed upon. This is an agreement that was proposed after the Ministry of Economy had several meetings with the private sector,” the official assured this week, after participating in a forum in Mexico City.

However, far from closing ranks with the Executive, producers, marketers and consumers of manufactured goods in Mexico have expressed their concern about the collateral effects of the new requirements and the risk of higher tariffs for Mexican businessmen who export steel and aluminum products to the United States. Máximo Vedoya, executive director of the steel company Ternium and president of the Chamber of the Transformation Industry of Nuevo León (Caintra) reported that many of the Mexican products that were being exported to the United States, which contain this semi-finished product, because it is not produced in any other country in Mexico, are stopped at the northern border.

Alejandro Malagón, president of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of the United Mexican States (Concamin), indicated at another event that if the measure is not clarified, there would be strong repercussions, especially in the automotive sector. “We have to understand the lines that come in the decree, which may affect auto parts, for example, but which ones, what composition, all that is complicated, but it is still a strong blow,” he warned after participating in an event for customs agents,

As of last year, global steel production amounted to 1.882 billion tons, of which more than one billion tons were produced in China, the main producer and consumer of this raw material. Mexico, with a production of just over 16.1 million tons, is a discreet player in this industry. According to official figures, Mexico exported 3.4 million tons of steel last year, with the United States being the largest market with 77% of shipments, with just over 2.6 million tons exported to the United States.

The United States is increasingly concerned that Mexico could become a back door for China to enter the US market, taking advantage of Mexico’s tariff-free access through the North American trade agreement, the USMCA. In the midst of the US election process, Biden has launched this dart at Chinese steel and aluminum with which he intends to send the unequivocal signal that the avalanche of Asian goods will be stopped and local industry will be protected.

