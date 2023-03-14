Minister of the Civil House says that the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, will present a proposal to the budget board

The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costa (PT), said this Tuesday (14.Mar.2023) that the government will meet later this week to start discussing the new fiscal framework. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadshould bring the proposal to the Executive’s budget team in the coming days.

“The board meeting should take place this week. And then we are going to start analyzing Minister Haddad’s proposal. It will present the proposal to the board, which includes the Civil House, Planning, Ministry of Management and, later, it will be presented to the President of the Republic”he declared.

Costa makes up the group along with Haddad, the Minister of Planning, Simone Tebetand the Minister of Management and Innovation, Esther Dweck.

The Farm announced that it expected to finish modeling the new framework by early March. The proposal will be forwarded to the other ministries of the economic area and to the Planalto Palace.

The Constitutional Amendment approved during the transition, which freed R$145 billion from the spending ceiling of Auxílio Brasil (now Bolsa Família) and up to R$23 billion in investments if there is excess revenue, obliges the government to submit a complementary bill that replace spending cap by August.