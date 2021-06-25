The federal government updated the ordinance that restricts the entry of foreigners into the country and started to allow the entry of foreigners in a situation of social vulnerability. The text was published yesterday (24) in the Official Diary of the Union (DOU).

According to the rule, entry restrictions in Brazil no longer apply to the execution of emergency assistance measures for reception and migration regularization of people in a situation of vulnerability resulting from a migratory flow caused by a humanitarian crisis. As a result, Venezuelan citizens who enter the country by land, at the Roraima border, will have an authorized passage. The ordinance also applies to immigrants who entered Brazilian territory after March 18, 2020, when the border was closed because of the covid-19 pandemic. In this case, the foreigner, even if he has entered illegally, will be able to regularize the situation.

The ordinance also authorizes the traffic of border residents in “twin cities”, upon presentation of a border resident document or other supporting document, provided that reciprocity in the treatment of Brazilians by the neighboring country is guaranteed. In the case of the Venezuelan border, the twin cities are Pacaraima (Brazil) and Santa Elena Uiarén (Venezeula).

The ordinance maintained the temporary ban on entry into the country of foreign passengers on flights originating or passing through India, the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland and South Africa.

The restrictions do not apply to a native or naturalized Brazilian; immigrant with permanent residence in Brazilian territory; foreign professional on mission at the service of an international organization, as long as identified; foreign official accredited to the Brazilian government; foreigner who has a spouse, partner, child, parent or Brazilian guardian, or who has an entry specifically authorized by the Brazilian government or holder of a national immigration registration. Cargo transportation will also not be affected.

In the case of a foreigner who falls under these exceptions, with origin or history of passage through the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, South Africa and India in the last fourteen days, upon entering Brazilian territory, he must remain in quarantine for fourteen days.

All international travelers arriving in Brazil are required to present to the airline the RT-PCR exam with a negative result in the last 72 hours counted from the beginning of the boarding in the country of origin. In these cases, exams will be accepted in Portuguese, Spanish or English, which have been carried out in a laboratory recognized by the health authority of the country of embarkation.

