The amount is part of the budget to combat deforestation and confront the climate emergency, which will have R$1.2 billion

The federal government will allocate R$14.3 million from its 2025 Budget to implement climate change adaptation measures aimed at minimizing the impacts of droughts and floods. The economic team sent the 2025 Annual Budget Bill (Ploa) to the National Congress.

The amount is part of the budget allocated to combat deforestation and tackle the climate emergency, which will be R$1.2 billion in 2025. In total, the Union will have R$5.87 trillion available for 2025.

To improve the socioeconomic situation of traditional peoples and communities, the budget allocates R$156.9 million.

Floods in RS

The amount set aside for actions to minimize the impacts of droughts and floods is less than that allocated by the government to meet the emergency demands of Rio Grande do Sul during the floods that affected the state in May. The MP (provisional measure) 1,233 of 2024 authorized the opening of an extraordinary credit of R$17.6 billion to help the people of Rio Grande do Sul.

The amount was distributed as follows: