Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 37, will be put to a vote in Parliament after the dismissal of the then head of government

Thailand’s ruling party alliance has announced the name of Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 37, as its candidate for prime minister of the country, running for the Pheu Thai party. The announcement was made this Thursday (15.Aug.2024) by the coalition’s secretary-general, Sorawong Thienthong, in an interview with journalists.

Daughter of billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra, leader of the Pheu Thai party and prime minister from 2001 to 2006, Paetongtarn said on Thursday (15.Aug) that the country “need to move forward, Pheu Thai is the main party in forming a government and will drive the country forward”.

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday (14 August) dismissed then Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for alleged violation ethics in appointing a minister who has already been arrested.

The Pheu Thai party’s coalition alliance, made up of 11 parties, has 314 seats in the Thai Parliament, which would be enough for her to become prime minister, given that in the country more than half of the votes in favor are needed to elect the position.

However, Paetongtarn faces challenges in domestic politics and in its relationship with the Legislature, especially in terms of congressmen’s trust in government decisions.

The vote to decide whether Paetongtarn Shinawatra will become prime minister will be held on Friday (16 Aug).