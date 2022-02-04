Government Aki Lindén will be appointed Minister of Family and Basic Services on Friday

Aki Lindén, who has a medical background, is known as a socialist in the SDP.

Government the minister for family and basic services will change on friday. Current Minister Krista Kiuru (sd) has requested the resignation of the Minister on grounds of family leave.

He will be replaced by a new Minister of Family and Basic Services Who is Linden (sd).

The change of ministers will take place this afternoon at a presentation by the President at the Government Palace.

Kiuru is due to return to office in September. Lindén’s wash would therefore last more than six months.

Linden, 69, is the first-term MP from the constituency of Southwest Finland. He retired from the position of CEO of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) at the end of 2018. Before Hus, he headed the hospital district of Southwest Finland from 2001 to 2010.

Due to his background, Lindén is known as a sote expert for his party. He has a licentiate degree in medicine and a master’s degree in political science.

In the January regional elections, Lindén attracted attention by receiving the second most votes in Finland. He missed another Turku resident, the Minister of Education Li Andersson (left) behind with less than a hundred votes.

Linden As Minister for the Family and Basic Services, he will be in charge of, for example, corona measures, overseeing the practical implementation of the SOTE reform and bringing the reform of the care guarantee law to Parliament. He will also take charge of the government’s coronation ministerial working group.

Lindén has declared herself a staunch supporter of the self-medical model. Democrat magazine in an interview, Lindén says he also plans to push the issue as minister for family and basic services.

“Absolutely time. It has been so prominently displayed to me. Of course, I will do everything I can in front of it, ”Lindén told the Democrat.

Linden would also like to increase the number of intensive care units in Finland, as Finland lags behind in this respect in European comparison. According to him, more than a hundred intensive care units should be available in Finland over the next five years.

Lindén was elected vice-chairman of the SDP and chairman of the party council at the previous party meeting in the summer of 2020, but was not elected to either position.

Member of the SDP Lindén has been since 1994. In his youth, he became involved in politics through the communist youth and student movement.

In Parliament, he is a member of the Social and Health Committee and the Administrative Committee.

The Minister of Family and Basic Services is one of the ministers in the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. The task has been particularly emphasized during this term of government, as Kiuru has turned to both social reform and the treatment of the corona epidemic.