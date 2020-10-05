Highlights: Government accepted the demands of electricity workers, ready to step back from privatization

Energy Minister withdraws proposal to privatize Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam

However, there is no agreement between the UPPCL and the electrical staff.

UPPCL chairman did not sign MoU despite directive from Energy Minister

Lucknow

On Monday, almost the entire state of Uttar Pradesh was disturbed by power cuts. Wherever electricity went, there was no arrangement to repair it. Power workers boycotted work all day on Monday to protest against privatization. However, their movement across this has had an impact and the Energy Minister has withdrawn the proposal for privatization of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam.

On Monday evening, there was a meeting of the officials of the Electricity Employees United Sangharsh Morcha with the Energy Minister in which they put their demands. Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma announced to withdraw the proposal of privatization of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam among the employees and signed a memorandum of understanding.



Despite the instructions of the Energy Minister, the chairman did not sign

However, there is no agreement between the UP Power Corporation and the electrical workers. Despite the instructions from Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma, the UPPCL chairman did not sign the MoU. The chairman has asked for time to consider the consent form. In this way, the strike of the power workers is expected to continue.

What are the demands of the employees of the electricity department?

The employees of the electricity department had been struggling for a long time in the face of privatization. Their first demand is that if there are any deficiencies within the Department of Power, then necessary steps should be taken for improvement, but there will be no privatization without taking employees and engineers in confidence. The employees’ organization assured that they are with the government in every step taken to improve billing, collections and consumer services. Apart from this, they demand that no disciplinary action should be taken against any employee due to this movement.

People are suffering all day due to power cuts, social media full of complaints

In the wake of the strike, the Department of Energy and the district administration made several alternative arrangements with the police guard to restore power supply, but all failed in front of the fault. Social media and especially Twitter are replete with complaints of power cuts. But from the Minister of Energy to the officials and MPs-MLAs, there is no response to these complaints. Power cuts from Gautam Budh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh to Ballia in eastern Uttar Pradesh have caused havoc. In many places 20-24 hours of power outages have passed, but there is no one to take care of it.