Government Leader states that the Executive is also “aware” that the veto to the time frame will be rejected

The leader of the Government in Congress, Randolfe Rodrigues (no party-AP), stated this Thursday (Dec 14, 2023) that the overturn of the presidential veto on payroll tax relief is a “defeat counted” by the Executive. He stated that the minister Fernando Haddad (Treasury) was unable to reach an agreement with representatives of the affected sectors of the economy and, therefore, the government “warmed up” and accepted that the veto would be discussed in the Congress session.

“The minister [Fernando Haddad] heated up after several attempts at dialogue with all sectors about the construction of the provisional measure. The government warmed up in considering the veto”, he said in an interview with journalists.

According to Randolfe, the Executive is “conscious” that even some members of parties allied with the government defend the overturn of the veto. He declared that the government remains available to dialogue with sectors of the economy and may still issue a provisional measure on the matter.

“The government is aware that it has a majority here in Congress, including votes from the government's support base, against maintaining the veto. We are aware of this”, he stated.

The extension of the exemption was vetoed by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in November and there is consensus to overturn the veto in Congress. To avoid defeat, the government tried to negotiate an alternative proposal with the possibility of staggering the benefit.

“The government does not rule out continuing negotiations with the sectors and issuing a provisional measure this year or next. The government is also evaluating the possibility of questioning this matter in the Federal Supreme Court considering that it is blatantly unconstitutional”, said the Government leader.

In addition to the veto on the exemption, Randolfe said that the government has also decided that the veto on the time frame must be overturned.

The time frame thesis, which is defended by landowners, establishes that indigenous people only have the right to lands that were occupied on October 5, 1988, when the Constitution was promulgated.

The proposal was approved in Congress and the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) vetoed the text in October this year. Previously, on September 21, the STF (Supreme Federal Court) determined, by 9 votes to 2, that the thesis was unconstitutional.

On the agenda of Congress this Thursday, there are another 38 vetoes and 20 bills.