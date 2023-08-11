Russian officials and legislators have begun to receive smartphones running the Aurora operating system – while we are talking about testing such devices, a source in one of the government agencies said. In particular, several dozen such devices have been delivered to the Federation Council with the possibility of increasing the number if the experiment is successful, he noted.

Several Russian brands are involved in testing, several devices of each are presented, the source of Izvestia added.

Testing devices on the “Aurora” in government agencies takes place at a time when they refuse to use the iPhone from Apple. In early June, the FSB reported the disclosure of an intelligence network using malware on Apple gadgets to spy on users.

“Thus, the information received by the Russian intelligence services testifies to the close cooperation of the American company Apple with the national intelligence community, in particular the US NSA, and confirms that the declared policy of ensuring the privacy of personal data of users of Apple devices is not true,” the law enforcement agency said in a statement.

After that, a number of departments, including the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Federal Air Transport Agency and the Ministry of Transport, as well as some state-owned companies and state corporations, banned their employees from using the iPhone for official purposes.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

OS than speech: government agencies began to receive smartphones on the domestic “Aurora”