Ministry of Mines and Energy sent an official letter for the request to be analyzed again by the executive board of the state-owned company

The Ministry of Mines and Energy sent, this Wednesday (29.Mar.2023), a letter to Petrobras requesting that the new board of the state-owned company re-analyze the suspension of the sale of assets.

In a statement to the market, Petrobras stated that it will analyze the request “in accordance with its internal governance rules”. Here’s the full of the document (428 KB).

The government had requested the suspension of sales, for 90 days, on March 1st. On the 17th, Petrobras responded that its board carried out preliminary studies and did not find reasons for suspending the signed contracts.

Last week, the Board of Directors elected the new executive board of the state-owned company, with a mandate until April 13, 2025. Due to the change, the government requested a new analysis of the request.

The folder defends the suspension of the processes in ration of the “reassessment of the National Energy Policy currently underway” and the new composition of the CNPE (National Energy Policy Council).