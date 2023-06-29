Since April, the state insurer has been without a contract with the government. Ministry of Management and Innovation finalizes the documentation

Since the end of April, the federal government has no contract with ABGF (Brazilian Fund Management Agency). It is the agency that secures high value-added exports, such as the aeronautics industry, with emphasis on Embraer, and Defense, among others.

The direct consequence is that these exports enter a queue until they can be guaranteed to be exported abroad. The new contract is worth BRL 23 million, will last 1 year and is in the Ministry of Management and Innovation. It should close in July, according to sources close to the renovation process.

The new contract is pre-scheduled to be signed next Wednesday (5.Jul.2023). The date, however, can be brought forward.

The document was prepared by the Industry portfolio, headed by the vice-president Geraldo Alckmin. Esther Dweck (Management) and her team still need to analyze the text – every hiring greater than R$ 10 million needs authorization from the ministry.

The stock of insurance orders for export this year reached R$ 2.4 billion. The main industries that use this service are aeronautics and defense. The first represents R$ 1.05 billion of the total. The second, BRL 692.4 million.

Industry representatives charge a new contract. They say it is a common structure in other technology exporting countries.

“Instruments like these are present in more than 100 countries and are widely used by the main economies of the world. For Brazil to face global competition, it is necessary to modernize the system responsibly, ensuring budgetary and institutional stability“, said Julio Shidara, president of AIAB (Association of Aerospace Industries of Brazil).

For Shidara, it is necessary to modernize the current structures to guarantee the export of products with higher added value. “The conclusion of the Union contract negotiations with ABGF is an important step for the system to be reestablished and for the Government to then move forward in this modernization process”, he said.

Limbo

ABGF was withdrawal, on April 6, by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) of the privatization plan prepared by Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

While it was part of the plan, the agency carried out contract renewals every 3 months with the government. It couldn’t be bigger because it’s on the list of privatizations.

Upon leaving the list, this renewal has become obsolete. And a new 12-month contract began to be negotiated.

Along the way, there was a dispute between the ministries of Fernando Haddad (Farm) and Geraldo Alckmin (MDIC) about which folder the agency would have under its responsibility. Officially, ABGF belongs to the Ministry of Finance. but it’s the camex (Chamber of Foreign Trade), MDIC, who manages it.

The MDIC sought to bring the agency to the portfolio and speed up the processes. Haddad, on the other hand, wants to increase his assignments. Haddad’s ministry prevailed. ABGF stays with the Farm.

In technical notethe CNI (National Confederation of Industry) praised the agency’s withdrawal from the privatization plan.

“A liquidation entailed risks of interrupting country risk analyzes and operations, and loss of risk analysis expertise and trained personnel to carry out this type of work. The situation also created uncertainties about the partnerships already formalized to carry out co-guarantee operations with official foreign credit agencies.“, he said.

defense up

The export of defense products and systems grew from 2019 to 2022, under the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The increase was 21% compared to what would be the 2nd term of the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), from 2015 to 2018. The comparison includes the management of Michel Temer (MDB).

In relation to this same period, the general average of all exported products – not just defense ones – increased by 20.2%. Compared to the 1st Dilma government (2011-2014), Bolsonaro’s exports rose 118%. The total exported, 7%.

The record year for exports from the area was 2021, with US$ 1.7 billion in sales abroad. In 2022, the rhythm slowed down: until October, it was US$ 593 million. The numbers were obtained via LAI (Access to Information Act).