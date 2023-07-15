Lula accepted the request made by the Minister of Sports, Ana Moser; civil servants will be able to return up to two hours after the matches

The federal government decided to adopt the optional point in the games of the Brazilian women’s soccer team in the World Cup. This was a request made by the Minister of Sports, Ana Moser, which was accepted by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Federal civil servants may be absent for the match and up to two hours after its end. Moser will leave for New Zealand to follow the games in the early afternoon of Monday (17.Jul.2023). Here are the days when the Brazilians play, in Brasilia time: