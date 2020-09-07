Highlights: District Panchayat Raj Officers of Sultanpur and Ghazipur suspended

Sultanpur DM was accused by BJP MLA

Lucknow

Action has been taken in several districts of Uttar Pradesh after allegations of corruption over the purchase of oximeter and thermometer. While taking action in the case, the District Panchayat Raj Officer of Sultanpur and Ghazipur has been suspended. At the same time, the DM of the districts has not fallen. Earlier, Sultanpur DM was accused by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Devmani Dwivedi. Explain that rigging has occurred in the purchase of Corona test kits in seven districts of Uttar Pradesh. For the door-to-door survey by the Uttar Pradesh government, the gram panchayats were asked to purchase thermal scanners and pulse oximeters.

Additional Chief Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department Manoj Singh has suspended Sultanpur and Ghazipur District Panchayat Raj officers in the Kovid Kit scam. At the same time, investigation has been handed over to the officers of Deputy Director (Panchayat) Ayodhya Mandal and Varanasi Mandal (Panchayat) respectively for investigation on both the officers.

Purchase was made without e-tender

When the purchase of pulse oximeter and IR thermometer started in Sultanpur, no e-tender was made. The supply firm was awarded the contract. Pulse oximeters and thermometers were purchased at arbitrary rates in gram panchayats and urban bodies. On July 24, 2020, the order was issued by Additional Chief Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department Manoj Singh. In this, he clarified that CDO Aligarh Ananya Jha bought a package of pulse oximeter and IR thermometer for Rs 2800. In this case, only Rs 2800 should be paid for it.

Purchased pulse oximeter and IR thermometer for door-to-door survey bypassing the order of the government. On June 19, Chief Secretary Rajendra Tiwari issued an order that all departments should purchase from the Gem portal itself. If any item, material, service is not available on the Gem portal, then the Head of the Department or the Head of the Office will personally certify that the item is not available on the Gem portal. Only then will purchase through e-tender. If procurement happens by any other process, it will be considered as a category of financial irregularity.