The senior economist at LCA Consultores Thaís Zara, 42 years old, says that the government’s desire to classify precatório charges as a financial expense is unprecedented. The measure would leave amounts linked to interest outside the fiscal target.

“The big doubt is this issue of classifying the part relating to charges as a financial expense and, therefore, outside the calculation of the primary result. This is something that is not included in the IMF’s public accounts manuals, for example, in other bodies. Not even from the Central Bank and it can generate a certain discomfort there”he declares in an interview with Power360.

The Lula government wants the STF considers some parts of the text unconstitutional amendment which imposed until 2026 an annual ceiling on the payment of court orders –debts of the Executive Branch that are no longer subject to appeal. It wants to avoid a tax bomb of around R$200 billion from 2027.

The total amount of court orders is R$141.8 billion. The government proposes to pay off R$95 billion in 2023 so as not to delay payments.

“Advance payment of court orders is a measure that has its merit. It prevents you from snowballing into 2027 and ending up benefiting from a more attractive interest rate on the debt.”assesses Zara.

On Tuesday (Oct 24), minister Fernando Haddad (Treasury) said he hopes the impasse over court orders will be resolved by November 15th. He declared that he awaits the decision of STF Minister Luiz Fux, who has spoken with his colleagues at the Court, the AGU (General Attorney’s Office) and the Ministry of Finance.

Here are other points from the interview:

extra revenue of R$169 billion – the government hopes to obtain this amount to meet the target of zeroing the primary deficit in 2024. “They will not deliver all the revenue potential that is in the Budget. We will probably have 50% to 60% of all recipes placed” assesses Thais.

zero deficit in 2024 – “It is a very complicated goal to achieve. […] We may end up having higher expenses. At the same time, there are revenues that are overestimated, especially those that still depend on the approval of measures that are being negotiated in Congress” ;

fees – the Selic rate is 12.75% per year. The Central Bank began a cycle of cuts in August: “It is time for the Central Bank to start reducing the size of this monetary restriction, and that is what it has been doing. It promoted 2 cuts of half a percentage point in these last two meetings. It should probably continue at this same pace until the 1st quarter of next year” ;

Brazilian GDP – “The performance ended up being stronger than expected due to factors linked to supply. Especially when we look at the performance of agriculture and [indústria] mineral extraction” ;

income reform – “If there is a reform of consumption taxation, 2024 and 2025 will be years in which we will discuss complementary laws. This may end up being postponed over the next year.” ;

Israel X Hamas – “We end up not seeing such a strong impact on oil prices in the short term, but […] We have to monitor how this conflict can affect risk aversion and the supply of oil” .

