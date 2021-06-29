The federal government registered a primary deficit of R$ 20.9 billion in May. The result was published this Tuesday (June 29, 2021) by National treasure. here’s the whole (548 KB).

According to the Ministry of Economy, the deficit was smaller than expected by the financial institutions consulted by the Prisma Fiscal survey. The median of expectations indicated a deficit of R$48.7 billion.

The result is also better than that registered in May 2020, when the central government registered a primary deficit of R$ 136.8 billion, in values ​​adjusted for inflation, due to measures to fight the covid-19 pandemic.

“The primary result for the month of May reveals the maintenance of the improvement in fiscal conditions of the Central Government observed since the beginning of the year, caused by the very robust performance of revenue, accompanied by a level of expenditure execution below the level of the previous year”, said the National Treasury.

According to the agency, the government’s net revenue grew 93.4% compared to May 2020, due to the recovery of economic activity and the rise in price levels. On the other hand, public expenditures fell by 31.4%. The reduction is a result of “greater focus on expenses to fight the pandemic, the postponement of the execution of some programs with the delay in budget approval and the government’s effort to control mandatory expenses, as reflected in the drop, in real terms, in personnel expenses”.

The primary result of May, however, interrupts a sequence of 2 consecutive months of primary surplus. In April, the central government registered a primary surplus of R$ 16.46 billion. In March, the result was positive by R$ 2.1 billion. The deficit is also the 3rd worst for the month of May in the National Treasury’s historical series. Second only to leaks registered in May 2020 and 2017.

In the accumulated result for the year, however, the central government registers a primary surplus of R$ 19.9 billion. The balance is the result of a surplus of R$ 123.2 billion from the National Treasury and the Central Bank and a deficit of R$ 103.2 billion from the Social Security system. In the same period of 2020, a deficit of R$222.5 billion was recorded.

The primary result considers the difference between the revenues and expenses of the central government (National Treasury, Social Security and Central Bank), without taking into account the payment of interest on the public debt and other charges.

