The Government Accelerators Center in the Prime Minister’s Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs launched the fourth batch of the Government Accelerators Diploma Program, as part of its ongoing initiatives aimed at qualifying national competencies in the governmental, private and semi-governmental sectors, and building their capabilities in the field of government accelerator methodologies.

The new batch of the Government Accelerators Diploma, which includes 50 participants from 32 federal, local, semi-governmental and private government agencies, is distinguished by adopting and applying a flexible methodology to support the acceleration of the implementation of major transformational initiatives that have a significant impact on society and the state, focusing on addressing common strategic challenges between different agencies, and searching for solutions. Innovative and accelerate the implementation of plans, not exceeding a maximum of 100 days.

Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, Hoda Al Hashemi, confirmed that the fourth batch of the Government Accelerators Diploma represents a supportive tool to accelerate the achievement of the UAE government’s directions for the next stage through its work to build the capabilities of the associates and train them to apply creative leadership concepts to support and guide work teams, and adopt strategic and transformational thinking. In accelerating the implementation of accelerator initiatives, in addition to providing associates with creative leadership skills and concepts to support and direct teams to accelerate the implementation of initiatives and achieve impact, and enabling them to understand and adopt the new methodology for government work by learning the skills of transformative thinking and flexibility, and accelerating the completion of graduation projects.

Al Hashemi said that the diploma has formed, since its launch in April 2019, an innovative support and empowerment mechanism for governmental, semi-governmental and private agencies in the Emirates in the areas of generating ideas, designing and implementing projects aimed at providing quick solutions to challenges facing the work of institutions, which require a more interactive approach, capacity and flexibility in confronting changes and achieving the best results within. A specific time frame of 100 days, noting that “over the past three years, the program was able to organize three batches that included about 125 members from governmental, private, and semi-governmental agencies, who were able to complete about 60 challenge projects with the support and participation of about 340 members of the accelerator teams.”

The diploma program aims to enable government agencies in the country to achieve quick and tangible results, transform goals and strategies into reality in record time, enhance the spirit of cooperation and joint work among employees of federal, local and semi-governmental agencies, build capabilities and qualify national competencies to accelerate the pace of government work, and empower cadres. National efforts to make quick decisions, especially in exceptional cases, and disseminate the methodology and work model of government accelerators.

The diploma program covers a set of training workshops, interactive activities, reality simulations, and guidance sessions that support the journey of learning and applying the 100-Day Challenge methodology by providing participants with creative leadership concepts and behaviors, innovative tools, and practical skills, and training them on the principles and methodology of accelerators in designing and applying innovative solutions to address challenges and achieve results. Rapid and tangible in a short period of time, and qualifying them to be ambassadors for the culture of acceleration in their regions.

