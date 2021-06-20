From the Conte Uno government to the Draghi government, passing through the Conte bis, delays have accumulated on 500 implementing decrees, more than half of the 969 regulations that precisely provide for the resolution of an implementing decree to see the legislative process concluded. The rate of implementation of the rules, explains Il Sole, only slightly exceeds 50%.

Implementing decrees, the delays of Conte I, Conte II and Draghi

A heavy delay. Of the 245 total of the Conte I government, 170 have been adopted, while of the 610 of the Conte bis government, 312 have been adopted, writes Il Sole 24 Ore. Implementation decrees from the Draghi government are still pending, also due to the slowness caused by Covid.

Economic measures remain on paper only

Many economic measures remain so for now only on paper, with their application being postponed until the implementing decrees finally arrive. A fundamental issue, so much so that the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, is moving in this direction.

The Mise is in a hurry: “Prepare draft implementing decrees on the Dl-Sostegni bis”

To “make operational as soon as possible” the allocation of 100 million euros for the economic activities that are the recipients of specific measures to prolong their closure due to the Covid emergency is the “priority objective” of the Mise, therefore “although” the decree-law is still in the conversion phase, the technical offices of the Ministry of Economic Development, on my impulse, have already worked to prepare the draft implementing decree “, said Giorgetti in a question time to the Chamber