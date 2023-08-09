However, there is no date for voting on the application; reason would be Bolsonaro’s Rolex watch negotiation

Government members of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on January 8th are considering calling the former deputy Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid. The possibility began to be analyzed after the disclosure that Cid would have tried to negotiate a Rolex luxury watch in June 2022.

the senator Jorge Kajuru (PSB-GO) presented Cid’s recall request this Tuesday (8.Aug.2023). However, there is still no date for the application to be voted on by the CPI. Here’s the full of the document (163 KB).

However, the possibility of Cid returning to the CPI is still being evaluated by congressmen aligned with the government in collegiate terms. As found out by Power360the chance that Cid will be silent again is one of the points that weigh most against the recall.

On July 11, Cid remained silent throughout his testimony. He did not answer any of the congressmen’s questions. This attitude led the collegiate to file a lawsuit with the Federal District Court against the lieutenant colonel.

Cid had his tax information sent to the CPI. Kajuru also asked for the breach of banking and tax secrecy of the lieutenant colonel’s parents.

The president of the CPI, deputy Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA), stated that Cid may be summoned again, but also said that there is no date to vote on new requirements in the collegiate.

CID AND JEWELS

Data received by CPMI and obtained by the newspaper The globe show an email conversation between Cid and an intermediary in which he would have tried to negotiate a luxury Rolex watch in June 2022. by the item.

According to the aide-de-camp at the time, the watch had been received by the presidential entourage on an official trip. It does not reveal the location or who was responsible for the “gift”.

Mauro Cid is also involved in the case of Saudi jewelry received by Bolsonaro in 2021. He stated in a statement to the Federal Police that the then Chief Executive asked him to act to release the jewelry, seized by the Federal Revenue Service at the airport in Guarulhos (SP).

The former aide-de-camp is also mentioned in the case of precious stones that Bolsonaro allegedly received in Minas Gerais. According to members of the CPI, Cid advised that the stones should not be registered as items received by the President of the Republic. Lawyer Josino Correia Junior, who claims to have given a set of “semi precious stones”says that the value of the items was R$ 400, according to an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

Cid has been in prison since May 3 after being the target of a PF operation that investigates the insertion of false data in vaccination cards against covid-19. On the occasion, the PF also searched Bolsonaro’s house and arrested part of the politician’s security guards and personal advisors.