The ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won Serbia's early parliamentary elections on Sunday. The party won 47 percent of the votes. The opposition alliance Serbia Against Violence received 23 percent of the votes, while the Socialist Party of Serbia had to make do with just under 7 percent.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic dissolved parliament in early November and called early elections. That action followed mass protests in the Serbian capital Belgrade out of anger over two mass murders in the country on May 3 and 4. The demonstrators were angry with Vucic, among others, who denied that his government was at all to blame for the killings. He blamed the internet, video games and Western values.

Although the elections would not have a direct impact on Vucic's position, the opposition had hoped to deal him a major blow. Looking at the results, they failed to do so. Vucic probably brought forward the elections partly to strengthen his own position. He clearly succeeded.

Experts believe Vucic also brought forward the elections to delay decisions on his country's ties with Kosovo. Serbia wants to join the European Union, but must improve ties with Kosovo, which it still considers one of its provinces.

