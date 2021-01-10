By

Pablo Goldin

Macroview Director

The Argentine leadership has a very serious underlying problem: it does not take on a real dimension or “looks the other way” when budgets and initiatives are financed by the Central Bank’s little machine to issue currency. Believe and act like it’s “real silver”, as if it were managing genuine resources, as if the BCRA were the Bank of Europe.

It is a problem for all political parties (it happens in the PJ, the UCR or the PRO), it has no ideology (it is suffered by statists and free-marketers) and it transcends all territories (it happens at the national, provincial and municipal levels). It applies to both the “old politics” and the new. It involves Parliament when legislating and the Judiciary when it passes sentences. There are of course exceptions to the rule, but they are rare.

When checks are issued to finish a hospital, build houses, multiply food plans, expand the drinking water network or grant loans to SMEs, there is no clear political conscience that there is no “real money” in the bank account, that the funds do not arise from managing and collecting efficiently, that the National Treasury is in the red and that the missing pesos come out of the Central Bank’s clown pocket. I know confuses management with issuance.

The same happens when a governor grants a year-end bonus to public employees or repairs school buildings or when a mayor buys police mobiles or security cameras. Most of them operate with transfers from the Nation financed in part by the Central Bank.

Or, for example, when the Nation collides with the City of Buenos Aires for the distribution of funds from the co-participation, or the province of Buenos Aires bids for more resources to dump the Conurbano, or the ANSeS keeps funds that previously went to the provinces , are arm wrestling between deficit boxes. In the end, it is the BCRA issuing the one that ends up putting the remaining disputed pesos.

Or when the deficit ANSeS (which pays pensions with the assistance of the deficit Treasury) finances the provinces with its stock of investments or grants loans to retirees or “invests” in a productive project, most of these “investments” ( managed by the Sustainability Guarantee Fund) are holdings of bonds of a deficit National Treasury that has just restructured its debt in dollars and hopefully refinances or pays the debt in pesos with monetary issuance. There are no real savings, they are fictitious accounting surpluses, macroeconomically irrelevant entries. It is cheating in solitaire.

And as a finishing touch to the problem, the BCRA that issues the pesos that the rest are missing loses money like crazy and you have many more liabilities than assets on your balance sheet. If it were a private bank, it would be bankrupt long ago.

Issuing in a pandemic (3 trillion pesos in less than a year) was an unavoidable event, a consequence of the fact that Argentina had no international reserves, no credit, no fiscal surplus, or pension funds to face such a crisis. But even justified, this barrage of pesos unpacked macroeconomics and now it is being paid in terms of exchange rate instability and inflationary acceleration.

Continuing to broadcast at the same rate in 2021 (under the premises of propping up the economic rebound and protecting the most humble) will end up being harmful to the economy and to the people. In certain circumstances, the monetary injection is effective in moving consumption and credit for a time without overheating prices. There is no sin of fanatical monetarism. But no matter how many traps, regulations and controls are tried, there is no successful Argentine model based on issuing currency and containing the dollar and prices. History supports it.

Activating public works, supplementing the income of the most needy population, increasing pensions, making electricity and the collective cheaper, or giving credits by repeatedly issuing currency does not make the economy grow, it does not generate wealth; quite the opposite. Reactivate by issuing is effective only in the short term. Governing by broadcasting is a short-term decision: it is to sell colored mirrors for the closest election. Pure myopia, zero horizon, one hundred percent “little country.” Governing is not broadcasting. Until the leadership understands it, we will be “doomed to fail.”

Look also