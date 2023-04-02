The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, said that the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) does not treat a congressman “like cattle”. According to him, the Chief Executive will lead the dialogue with the Chamber and the Senate, so as not to become “hostage” from Centrao.

“The government has the necessary basis to approve everything it has sought to approve so far. This is a government that does not treat parliamentarians like cattle.”, he declared in an interview with the newspaper The globe Published this Sunday (2.Apr.2023).

“This foundation passed all the tests it had“, he said. “We defeated the Bolsonarist candidacy in the Senate, where we will have allies in all committees. In the Chamber, we assume the presidency of the main committees.”

According to Padilha, “to sail well” in Congress, the government must understand “that each party has its characteristics” is that “the relationship with all subtitles will always be one of dialogue and new claims”.

In mid-March, the leader of União Brasil in the Chamber, deputy Elmar Nascimento (BA), said that it does not suit his acronym to formalize the entry into the allied base of the government, even having appointed 3 ministers.

Padilha downplayed the statement. “Parliamentarians from the União Brasil were important in the approval of the Transition PEC and delivered the votes in the election of the presidencies of both Houses“, he spoke.

He said he is talking to Congress about approving the new tax rule, presented by the government last week. “I have been in constant dialogue with all the leaders, grassroots and opposition. Not only the 17 parties that make up the government, but the acronyms that declare themselves to be in opposition are committed to approving the rule as soon as possible”, he stated.

The minister denied that the government is creating a relationship of “take it, give it here” with Congress.

“See the picture of our ministry. There are ministers who are not affiliated with any party. If it were ‘take it, give it here’, I would not have the dialogue that we are having with the opposition parties. We can dialogue with them to vote on the country’s new fiscal framework“, he said.

According to him, the R$ 3 billion that will be released in amendments are left over from the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – resources foreseen in last year’s Budget that had not been transferred. “[As emendas] are public, there is transparency, and we will continue with this pace of release of outstanding amounts to be paid“, he spoke.

Padilha commented on statements by the senator Cid Gomes (PDT-CE). the congressman criticized the relationship of government with Congress. For him, the “connivance” of the Minister of Institutional Relations with Centrão is “leading President Lula to a tragedy”.

“To think that someone is going to order President Lula is to not know him. If there’s one thing I’m sure of, it’s this: Lula will not outsource political articulation, as Bolsonaro did. He will talk to everyone”, declared Padilha. “President Lula is where he has always been. This capacity for political articulation allowed us to avoid a tragedy, which would be a blow to the country.”

For the minister, the government must “isolate” the radical right, which “attempted a coup with the actions of the 8th of January, when extremists invaded the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília.