Gout Gout, the 17 -year -old Australian athlete called to be the heir to Usain Bolt, has once again made his own on the track and marvel at the world. Has managed to travel the 200 meters in less than 20 seconds.

The sprinter won the final of the Queensland championship by first going down the 20 seconds in the test when completing in a time of 19.98.

The truth is that it is not registered as an official brand since He had a wind in favor of +3.6 m/sbut still it has become the first Australian to achieve this feat in all conditions.

Before that final, Gout Gout He already got a great brand in the series, with 20.05little more than it took in December (20.04). Thus, he already has the two fastest times in the history of an Australian in the distance and in any condition.

His speed on the track made him win the race for more than 30 meters away, crossing the goal the second classified in 22.22: “I felt literally free. I was 80 meters away and I thought: ‘Come on. “