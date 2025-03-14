He is already 17 years old. GOUT GOUTAustralian, the new sensation of world athletics, competes tonight in Brisbane (at 4.04 in the morning of Saturday, Spanish peninsular time) in the 100 meters of the Junior championships of Queensland, the Australian region where … resides. The son of Bolt, considered by experts as the talent that approximates (even physically) the Jamaican god of speed, thus disputes his first test of 100 meters of the year, in which he will first try to break the 10 seconds barrier. Its best mark in the distance is 10.17, although it has also registered a chrono of 10.04 but with a favorable wind greater than the allowed limit of two meters per second.

Gout Gout is already a famous athlete in Australia. Last year he signed a six million dollar contract with Adidas and already embodies the maximum aspirations of his country to succeed in the 2032 Olympic Games that will be played in Brisbane, his city. The young athlete, son of Emigrantes from South Sudan, shares sponsor with Noah Lyles, 100 -meter Olympic champion, with whom he was training in Florida last January.

In addition to the hectometer, Gout Gout will run a day later, in the early hours of Sunday, the 200 meter test. Here, again, its aspiration is to break another magical barrier, the 20.00. He was about to achieve it in December, when he stopped the chrono on 20.04 and established a new worldwide plusmarca for 16 -year -old athletes erasing table 20.13 of… Usain Bolt.

At what time is Gout Gout now? If we have to pay attention to the words that his manager has pronounced this week, James Templeton, it seems that the young sprinter is in a good physical condition. «Gout is already eager to jump to the track. It is known in shape and wants to run very fast. Faster than ever ».











Session boundary

Access to premium content is open by courtesy of the establishment where you are, but right now there are too many users connected at the same time. Please try it after a few minutes.



Try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions initiated at the same time. We have closed the oldest session to continue sailing without limits in the rest.



Keep sailing







Article only for subscribers