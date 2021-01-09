Rafael Monge’s life is traversed by a navazo, a type of orchard that grows in the sandy areas near the beach. His ancestors dedicated themselves to its exploitation, he almost died in one and today the products give him life gourmet that grows in them with salt water. “In Sanlúcar de Barrameda they have been very important throughout history. There are written records of its existence from the 16th century, although it is popularly believed that they are inherited from the Arabs. Now they are in danger of extinction and many people here don’t even know what they are, ”laments Monge.

The navazo coast pea, one of the star products of his project, Cultivo Desterrado. For two years, Monge tried more than 20 varieties in different months until he found this gourmet product. Its production is very limited. Ofelia de Pablo and Javier Zurita

From the porch of his family home, the landscape is made up of the Bonanza salt flats and marshes, the Doñana National Park and the mouth of the Guadalquivir. “The secret of the Navazo is that it has the Cadiz coastal aquifer underneath that permanently irrigates it with its water table. Being so close to the Atlantic and the mouth of the river, on the one hand a fresh water current reaches it and on the other the tides with salt water ”, he explains. “But the most important element of a navazo is the tollo,” adds Monge. “It is a small man-made basin where the water from the groundwater surface emerges and which we use to irrigate in the driest months. Before we drew it out by hand with a jug, now we use a motor ”.

Monge grew up playing in its dunes, saw his father and grandfather work the navazos, and knows the precise vocabulary to name each of the elements and techniques of its cultivation. Listening to him is opening a dictionary, but he has not always lived off the garden. “My father insisted that I study and not dedicate myself to the field. I helped him in all the tasks until I left here when I was 21, ”he recalls. Then he could not imagine that two decades later, after going through the University of Oxford and the R&D departments of companies like IBM, he would return to work with his hands in this beach land or that his products would end up in some of the best Spanish kitchens. “The navazo is exciting,” he says as he walks through it. “It behaves differently with each food that I research. In some it enhances its sweetness, in others its salty flavor and in others its spicy flavor. Swiss chard planted with the same seed but watered by my neighbor with fresh water have nothing to do with mine. Hence the importance of the tollo ”, he insists. And for this reason he describes with pain how many were disappearing. “The navaceros had always been dedicated to fresh products for the local market until from the fifties, with the implementation of the new agriculture, they opted for intensive monoculture and the standardization of the product for export. They convinced them that they had poor land, that salty water blocked nutrients and reduced their production. The community of irrigators brought drinking water through canals and many of the neighbors buried the tollos because they took up space in their plots, ”he says.

His father could not get the fresh water to him and, much to his regret, he continued to water with the salt he took out of the raft. “He complained that he had bad water and that his potatoes were worth less in the market because they were irregular. But there are writings from the seventeenth century that praised the quality of Sanlúcar potatoes. And not because they were a variety, which they are not, but because they were grown in the navazo with salt water and the irrigation of the tollo, as some farmers still do. That is why it would be positive to have a name that differentiates them in the market and protects them, ”he suggests.

What was a disgrace for his father, Monge has made it his flag. It is precisely this salty water that explains why its tubers are sweeter because they try to compensate for the salinity level by creating more sugar. “Also, I harvest before they mature and produce starch. The decrease means that its price is higher and now I sell at 5.40 euros per kilo of potatoes ”, she explains. “It is a pity that in the fifties there was no thought of redirecting this product to another type of niche market. So, whoever had a navazo was exiled and condemned to live worse than any other farmer. So, in the end, my father wanted to sell it and I put it as a tribute the name of Banished Cultivation”.

At the time, Monge had parked his professional career to train in design when a call from his mother changed everything. “He told me that they wanted to sell the field. They had already rented most of the land and my father was ill. I felt that if I lost the navazo, I lost everything. So in 2017 I returned to Sanlúcar when I was 42 years old. And since I have always liked disruptive projects, I took it as something of an agricultural designer. My intention was to enrich the current local market with new products and reclaim this sociocultural heritage of Sanlúcar de Barrameda ”, he says.

He began by asking his father for small spaces in the plot to do experiments and in his navazo the family seeds began to coexist with exotic plantations such as shisho, huacatay or kale, potatoes and coast peas, colored carrots, forgotten varieties and edible flowers. “My father did not believe in my project, he thought that no one would buy me this type of product. But before he passed away, he came to see how some nearby restaurants were betting on me ”, he recalls excitedly. In his honor, he preserves the practices he taught him as a child: he sows the potatoes by burying them with his bare feet, he abides by the lunar calendar, he waters everything with the water from the tollo and he collects with his hands. “I don’t want to get mystical, but I have to feel the earth. I lift, bino, tear, clean, pack and label by hand. It couldn’t be more artisanal, ”he says with a smile.

So far, in its 5,000 meters of land, it has investigated more than 200 varieties of products from different corners of the world. Select the ones that best adapt to the navazo and compare results according to the different times of their collection. Therein lies his success, and even the Basque Culinary Center has contacted him to send him students to do internships. “First [y de momento el único] He told me about the existence of the Dutch island of Texel where they have been growing potatoes with salt water for a few years. And he reminded me that for the Bonnotte French potatoes, spread in the same way on the island of Noirmoutier, 500 euros were paid at auction. And we have been doing it for centuries without giving it any importance! ”He exclaims. This farmer confesses that his objective is not to reach that price. “I want the quality of navazo products to be valued, convince my neighbors to join in and show that this project is sustainable with nature, benefits the local economy and above all it is a heritage that we should preserve,” he adds.

For the moment, it does so thanks to its customers. He proudly maintains the first restaurant that believed in him, El Espejo, from San Luis, run by chef José Luis Fernández Tallafigo. And it has others of a level such as the three-star A Poniente (El Puerto de Santa María), Terra Olea (Córdoba) or the Madrilenians Saddle and Lakasa, among others. And it also sends to individuals. They fill out a form on their website, Monge contacts them one by one and sends them a box with surprise content full of freshly harvested products.

Social media is a crucial tool for him. In them he explains the activity of the navazo, shares his discoveries, old documents that tell his story and makes his effort visible. “For my neighbors I am the crazy person who records himself with his mobile in the middle of the field, the one who produces strange things and the crazy person in neoprene, but if I dress like this when it rains it is because I have not found anything more practical. Hopefully the designers will stop making so many chairs and start creating costumes for farmers ”, he claims. While safely stepping on the edge of the tollo, he says he fell into one when he was three years old. “Good thing my uncle discovered me miraculously. It’s funny that what was about to kill me is giving me another second chance. ” Monge celebrates it daily, sinking his hands into his roots every time he turns the earth. He does it for himself and for his father. For all the times he said to him: “Son, don’t dedicate yourself to this.” And every time a cook creates a new dish with his products, he shows himself that the important thing is not to find a treasure, but to know what to do with it.