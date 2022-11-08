Lucas Auer and Jules Gounon are the first drivers to announce the extension of their respective contracts with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport for the 2023 season.

Waiting for the list of official drivers that the Stuttgart Star will field in GT competitions next year, the Austrian and the French have anticipated the press releases through their social media, revealing the renewal.

“I am really happy that we have reached an agreement again after two successful years and that we will continue the journey together,” said Auer, whose plans are still being finalized.

“It is still early to talk about details because final decisions have yet to be made, but it is likely that you will still see me in the DTM.”

“There are also commitments in other series, I will do something like twenty races next year”.

Lucas Auer, Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

For Gounon, on the other hand, there is a signed three-year commitment, as the transalpine himself states: “I am proud and honored to have signed a new exclusive contract for the next three years as an official Mercedes-AMG driver”.

“The last two have been fantastic and I have enjoyed every single moment spent together with the members of the AMG family with whom we have had great success.”

“Thank you all for the support and I can’t wait to get back on track as soon as possible!”