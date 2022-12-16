Gougo, the new mobility brand in the Region of Murcia, has become one of the main protagonists of the 37th edition of the Automotive and Related Industries Show. The event, which is taking place this weekend at the Palacio de Ferias y Exposiciones de la Región de Murcia, Ifepa, located in Torre Pacheco, has brought together some 1,000 vehicles from the most competitive brands in the automotive market, allowing interested people find the car of your dreams.

During this weekend, Gougo is at the fair exposing a complete offer of used vehicles, of various brands and models, and with immediate availability, adapted to the needs and reality of the current driver. The more than 60 vehicles that can be seen at the 1,400 m2 stand are just a sample of all those available on Gougo.es, the ‘marketplace’ that Gougo has just launched.

spectacular prices



In addition to knowing first-hand all the news, attendees will be able to benefit from the unique prices offered by Gougo, with spectacular offers and attractive financing conditions that can be consulted at the fair.

The campaign’s offer of a €500 discount to everyone who purchases a vehicle at the fair is also valid for online purchases on its website: Gougo.es. The platform has an intuitive search engine that allows you to find them by differentiating them by brand, model, fuel, type of change or type of bodywork, showing the offer that best suits the needs of each user, with quality photos and detailed descriptions. It also offers the possibility of calculating the financing of each client, contracting insurance, valuing your own vehicle or putting it up for sale, all of which can be carried out from any electronic device, such as a mobile phone, simply and directly.

mobility solutions



In addition to the ‘online’ space, Gougo has a ‘showroom’ located at number 19 Ronda de Levante, in Murcia, where those interested can find an exhibition with a sample of their fleet, with the possibility of testing the vehicles before purchasing them. . All this with professional advice that will allow users to identify the best mobility option and hire other related services such as a workshop, financing, insurance, etc.

The company has also launched Gougo Motosharing, a 100% electric motorcycle service to rent with which it contributes to the reduction of polluting emissions and promotes sustainable mobility. Currently, the firm has a fleet of 150 vehicles in the city of Murcia, which is managed through an ‘app’.