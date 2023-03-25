Friday, March 24, 2023, 7:43 p.m.



| Updated 20:18h.



Gougo Motosharing, the 100% shared electric motorcycle system that is a benchmark in the municipality of Murcia, maintains a solid commitment to sustainable mobility, carrying out different actions to move towards a future that is respectful of the environment. One of his latest performances has been to join the celebration of ‘Earth Hour’, which has been commemorated this Saturday.

Since this service was launched six months ago, 7,500 citizens have registered and more than 22,000 trips have been recorded. Through these journeys, a total of 60,000 kilometers have been covered, which has meant saving 6.3 tons of CO2.

Users have been responsible for achieving this milestone, which is why Gougo Motosharing has recognized and rewarded the loyalty of the four people who have contributed the most to achieving it.

In addition to being the protagonists of a video that is being shared on social networks, the winners have received 500 free minutes -300 for their own use and 200 that they can share with whoever they want-.

In parallel, all the drivers who registered in the application have received an email specifying the amount of CO2 that they have managed to avoid by using these motorcycles.

Agility and comfort on the journeys



The aforementioned figures prove that the use of this type of efficient and sustainable vehicle is booming in cities. Its use not only promotes the reduction of harmful gases and noise pollution, but also guarantees comfortable and agile journeys. Specifically, the rental of motorcycles is done by the minute and is managed from an intuitive and easy application, where the reservation process is carried out. The status of the battery, the kilometers of autonomy and the locations where you can park at the end of each trip are some of the data that can be consulted from your device.

Equipped with two helmets, the use of motorcycles is restricted to those under 18 years of age. It will also be required to be in possession of the A1 or B card, with more than three years of experience.

Mobility trends in Gougo



Gougo Motosharing is one of the areas that make up Gougo, the brand that responds to the new needs of society, anticipating market trends through innovation, sustainability and digitization.

The firm also has a ‘showroom’, where the public can find professional advice to identify the best personalized mobility option. Located at number 19 of Ronda de Levante, in Murcia.