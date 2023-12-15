Friday, December 15, 2023, 11:22 p.m.

















Gougo Motosharing, the sustainable mobility brand, has gotten ahead of Christmas by offering its users three discount vouchers, available in the application, which can be used from December 22 to 25, from December 29 to January 1, and from January 5 to 7, respectively. All of them will allow you to use these vehicles one day for 15 minutes for only 3.50 euros.

This exclusive holiday offer adds to the many advantages of using these motorcycles, which are now available in more places. Specifically, the 'app' recently expanded its radius of action on Juan de Borbón Avenue, the surroundings of the Odiseo leisure center, the Myrtea shopping center, the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital and the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University from Murcia, located in El Palmar.

The success of this service is mainly due to the ease it gives its customers to move more quickly and fluidly, because it avoids traffic jams, solves parking problems and represents an efficient and sustainable mobility option.

The interest it arouses is demonstrated by the figures achieved. Specifically, the application has, in the little more than 12 months that it has been operating, with 11,000 visits and 6,000 registered users. In total, 51,480 trips have been made with their electric motorcycles, covering 143,000 kilometers, which has managed to avoid the emission of more than 15 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

Other services



Gougo is the brand that responds to new mobility needs, offering other lines of business in addition to the electric motorcycle rental service. On its website, gougo.es, the firm has an online marketplace for the sale and purchase of used vehicles through which all procedures can be carried out digitally without having to travel. In its physical facilities, located at Ronda de Levante 19, you can see and test a sample of these cars. In addition, next to the dealership, a quick mechanics workshop has just been opened, called 'First stop Gougo', which is located in the heart of Murcia (C/ Arquitecto Emilio Pérez Piñero, 3) and which specializes in tire replacement, oil changes and general filters and reviews.