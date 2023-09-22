Friday, September 22, 2023, 7:33 p.m.

















Gougo Motosharing celebrates its first anniversary after more than 12 months of intense activity. During this time, the brand has remained firm with the purpose with which it was born: to offer its customers the mobility of the future, responsible, intelligent and respectful of the environment. This ‘leivmotiv’ has been the focus of attraction for numerous people from Murcia, who have seen the services of Gougo Motosharing as the best solution for their needs. In just one year, Gougo Motosharing has managed to have more than 11,000 visits to its application and 6,000 registered users.

This growing interest in Gougo Motosharing is exemplified by the figures. The motorcycle rental service has been used to make 44,500 trips, which in time translates into 461,018 minutes, with an average duration per trip of 10.42 minutes. Altogether, 121,646 kilometers have been traveled, which have managed to avoid the emission of more than 12 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

Regarding the age of the drivers, the 22 to 50 age group is the largest, and the days in which the most trips occur are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Unique opportunity



To celebrate the good results obtained and the European Sustainable Mobility Week, Gougo Motosharing is going to launch two promotions that aim to encourage the use of non-polluting vehicles. In this sense, it will launch a voucher, valid until September 30, with which those interested will be able to drive one of its electric motorcycles for 15 minutes for a very reduced price: 2.90 euros. To access it, you will only need to purchase it from the Gougo Motosharing App, which you can download on the web. (www.motosharing.gougo.es).

On the other hand, those who decide to use this service for the first time will have a welcome gift. Until the last day of the month, Gougo Motosharing doubles its registration promotion and will give away 40 free minutes to new registrations so they can try and discover a much cheaper way to get around the city that also saves time, avoids traffic jams and does not generate traffic problems. parking.

Marketplace and Showroom



Motorcycle rental is not the only thing Gougo offers. In addition to its motosharing service, it also has an online marketplace for buying and selling vehicles, gougo.es, through which all procedures can be done digitally without having to travel. The website has a wide variety of used cars and, through an intuitive search engine, shows the offer most appropriate to the needs of each person, with quality photos and detailed descriptions, ensuring the best user experience. This online space also gives the option of easily selling the buyer’s old vehicle, either directly or as part of the purchase transaction.

On the other hand, those who wish to see a careful selection of models live can do so in the showroom that Gougo has in its physical facilities, located at Ronda de Levante, 19 (Murcia). All the brand’s services are managed there and an exhibition of models is located to try them out before purchasing them. A multidisciplinary team is responsible for all of this, whose mission is to guide the client throughout the entire process until they find what best suits their needs and expectations.