Friday, July 28, 2023, 7:16 p.m.

















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

gougo joins the third edition of the Fan Futura Fest in San Javier to promote sustainable mobility in one of the most outstanding cultural events in the Region of Murcia. The firm is facilitating electric and hybrid vehicles for the movement of artists, thus reducing the carbon footprint and raising awareness about the importance of adopting responsible transport practices with the environment.

Focused on flexible, ecological mobility and adapted to the new needs of society, Gougo shares the solid commitment of Fan Futura, the only festival in southern Spain that has the Eventosost sustainability certificate, for disseminating social values ​​and environment to future generations.

That is why, in addition to its support in transportation, the firm is backing different actions parallel to the musical programming, which are being developed in three areas of work: sustainable production, activities focused on caring for nature, and legacy. positive for the environment.

Specifically, in collaboration with the University of Murcia and the Polytechnic University of Cartagena, through its Scientific Culture and SDG units, it is carrying out different actions related to the protection of the Mar Menor. Among the workshops are the recovery of its flora and fauna and the recycling of plastics collected from the sea.

This range of activities is being completed with different concerts by artists who represent new trends and musical genres such as Anuel AA, Mora, Villano Antillano, YSY A, Young Miko, Delaossa, Belén Aguilera, among many others; and djs like Los Xavales or Vickilicious.

With your support, Gougo helps the Fan Futura Festival continue to consolidate itself as a showcase that serves as an example and inspiration to all of society, and especially to the youngest, encouraging them to embrace sustainability in their moments of leisure.

Gougo, the mobility solutions brand that was born adapted to the new needs of users, has a digital channel for the sale of pre-owned vehicles (Gougo.es), a ‘showroom’ with a physical exhibition of a sample of these vehicles , as well as electric bicycles (Ronda de Levante, 19), a local workshop in the center of Murcia (Arquitecto Emilio Piñero, 3) specialized in comprehensive car maintenance and tire replacement, and with the guarantee of being an Authorized First Stop Center , and a ‘motosharing’ service or electric motorcycle rental in Murcia, and during the summer months in La Manga.