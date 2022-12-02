New technologies can provide and put infinite possibilities at the service of users. Digitization has eliminated physical barriers and multiplied channels, also in the automotive and mobility sector. Under this premise, the new Gougo ‘market place’ has been developed and launched, a platform where it is possible to carry out all the procedures without having to travel.

Flexibility is now one of the main demands of society. And it is, adapting to this context, one of the pillars on which this 100% digital virtual space is based, whose main focus is the sale of used vehicles, but which will also house other mobility solutions such as bicycles, motorcycles, etc.

The platform, available on the gougo.es website, encompasses a wide variety of vehicles that, through an intuitive search engine, allows you to find them, differentiating them by brand, model, fuel, type of change or type of bodywork. In this way, it shows the offer that best suits the needs of each user, with quality photos and detailed descriptions, and makes it easier for citizens to choose the best option that suits their reality.

Calculating the financing of each client, taking out insurance, valuing a vehicle or putting it up for sale are some of the functionalities that can be carried out through this virtual space, allowing the user to carry out all these processes through an electronic device, such as the mobile phone, simply and directly.

Gougo’s ‘market place’ also makes premium offers available to users, information on the most popular vehicle models and news of interest related to the mobility sector. Registered customers will also be able to enjoy exclusive offers, save searches, view favorites or control reservations made through the tool.

In addition to used vehicles, Gougo.es completes its offer with other mobility possibilities, such as models of conventional and electric mountain, road or city bicycles.

To guarantee the experience of the users during the execution of all these processes, an ‘online’ chat has been enabled, from which they can answer any questions and guide them when they need it.

It should be noted that, in case of making a purchase, customers can decide where they want to receive their car (*within the peninsula), since Gougo professionals will take it to the pick-up location indicated, being a 100% delivery service.

Gougo.es is a ‘market place’ that is part of Gougo, the new brand that the Region of Murcia has chosen to take its first steps and that, through its services, contributes to offering mobility solutions adapted to the needs of the different types of user, anticipating trends.

In addition, Gougo has physical facilities, a ‘showroom’ located at number 19 Ronda de Levante, in Murcia. In this space, those interested can find professional advice to identify the best personalized mobility option adapted to their needs, and an exhibition with a wide sample of used vehicles on offer, to get to know them up close and be able to test them.