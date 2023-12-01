Friday, December 1, 2023, 7:25 p.m.

















Gougo is present until this Sunday at the XXXIII Automotive and Related Industries Show held at the Palace of Fairs and Exhibitions of the Region of Murcia (Ifepa). At this event, which is one of the largest showcases of the sector in the Community, Gougo will have a very wide range of used vehicles of all brands and very varied models, with immediate availability. Thus, it will have more than 1,000 cars in a space of 1,400 square meters where interested parties will be able to see them up close before purchasing them to ensure that they meet their needs. In addition, the firm will offer unique prices and special offers that will include up to 6,000 euros off.

A team of professionals will advise all interested parties on all the available options, offering the best service and always with the greatest guarantee.

This car show is just an example of everything Gougo can contribute. The firm was born a little over a year ago with the aim of offering its clients the mobility of the future, adapted to the new needs of users. Those interested in a car with the best features can access the firm’s marketplace, through the Gougo.es website. The page has a wide variety of used cars and, through an intuitive search engine, shows the offer most appropriate to the needs of each person, with quality photos and detailed descriptions, ensuring the best user experience. After selecting it, it also makes it easier to carry out all the necessary procedures and take out insurance.

Many of these vehicles can be found this weekend, with special conditions, at the IFEPA Automotive Show, within the selection that Gougo has made to offer at this event.

For those who cannot attend the appointment, Gougo also has a showroom located at Ronda de Levante, 19 (Murcia). In this place a multidisciplinary team works to guide the client throughout the process until they find those that adapt to their needs and expectations. They also advise on other related services, such as those related to workshops, financing or insurance, among others.