J-POP Manga announced that, among the international guests of Lucca Comics & Games 2024the sensei will be present Gou Tanabethe extraordinary mangaka known throughout the world for his manga transpositions of the works of the master of suspense HP Lovecraft.

Lucca Comics & Games 2024 It will take place from October 30th to November 3rd next. More details can be found below.

in collaboration with Lucca Comics & Games

The idea of ​​transposing the cosmic and unspeakable horror described in the Providence writer’s stories into comics has fascinated many of the great names of Western comics, from Alan Moore to Alberto Breccia via Richard Corben, Erik Kriek and many others. Gou Tanabe accepted the challenge for the Japanese market and starting from the publication of the manga rereading of the story The outsider, in 2004, he continued to passionately engage with the author’s works, obtaining important recognition throughout the world thanks to the very high quality of his work.

Of his works J-POP Manga published in Italy The Dunwich Horror, There Mask Of Innsmouth, The recall Of Cthulhu, The shadow coming from the time, The mountains of madness, The inhabitant of the dark, The color came from space, The Mastiff and Other Stories.

Sensei was nominated several times at the important awards Angoulême Comics Festival and is currently candidate to the Eisner Awards 2024 with The mask Of Innsmouth in the category Best adaptation to other medium.