J-POP Manga announced that during the Lucca Comics & Games 2024 two important new products will debut Gou Tanabe. It is about The Cats of Ulthar and Other Storiescollection of stories taken from the works of HP Lovecraftand of the Deluxe Edition for the highly acclaimed The Dunwich Horrorwhich will feature a leather-effect hardcover.

As previously announced, the maestro will be present during the event, which will be held from October 30th to November 3rdand will participate in exclusive panels And signing sessions. In the coming weeks, the publisher will release the complete schedule for meeting Tanabe-san.

Let’s find out all the details on the two new products dedicated to the maestro thanks to the press release issued by the company.

J-POP Manga Announces Two New Gou Tanabe Manga Items Coming to Lucca Comics & Games 2024

The manga adaptation of the Dream Cycle tales The Cats of Ulthar and Other Stories and the deluxe edition of The Dunwich Horror

After announcing in June the extraordinary presence of the master Gou Tanabe to the next edition of Lucca Comics & Games, J-POP Manga gives another great news!

The publishing house announces on its social media that the new, long-awaited manga adaptation of HP Lovecraft’s works by Sensei will make its debut at the Tuscan event: The Cats of Ulthar and Other Storiesa collection of short stories belonging to the so-called Dream Cycle by the Providence writer.

And the good news doesn’t end here! The exclusive will also be available at the fair Deluxe Edition of THE‘Dunwich Horror’ with leather-effect hardcover. A new unmissable Collector’s volume after the deluxe editions of two other fundamental titles of the Cthulhu Mythos: The Call of Cthulhu And The Mountains of Madness.

Gou Tanabe will be at Lucca Comics & Games every day of the fair and will meet readers during dedicated events And signing session. The regulation they signing times of the author will be communicated on social media and the J-POP Manga website in the course of the next few weeks.

Below are more details on the two new features:

The Cats of Ulthar and Other Stories

by HP Lovecraft, Gou Tanabe

Single Volume

Format – 12×16.9 – Paperback with dust jacket

Pages – 224, B/W

Price – €6.90

In the city of Ulthar, a curious law prohibits the killing of cats. Why was it promulgated and what connection does it have with the dramatic and cruel story of a couple of cruel farmers? The collection of precious Lovecraftian adaptations by the talented mangaka Gou Tanabe continues with a new, highly anticipated, single volume that collects the comic versions of the The Cats of UltharCelephaïs and The other godsstories belonging to the celebrated “Dream Cycle” of the master from Providence.

The Dunwich Horror – Deluxe Edition

by HP Lovecraft, Gou Tanabe

Single Volume

Format – 17×24 – Hardback

Pages – 672, B/W

Price – €30.00

After the success of The Call of Cthulhu And The Mountains of Madnessa new Lovecraftian manga in a leather-effect hardback edition.

In Dunwich, a remote village in Massachusetts, deep in a dark and inhospitable countryside, the Whateley family arouses suspicion and anxiety in their fellow citizens. What happens to the numerous herds purchased by grandfather Whateley, could they disappear into thin air? What curse could explain the absurd growth rate of the youngest child of the family, little Wilbur, who at ten years old already looks twenty? Rumors of witchcraft have always circulated about the Whateleys and now, with the death of the grandfather, the situation could quickly degenerate and the city of Dunwich end up bearing the tragic signs.