Yesterday the list of nominees was revealed The Game Awards 2023, including the six titles competing for Game of the Year recognition. Although there is still a little less than a month until this ceremony takes place, many have already selected their favorite title to win the GOTY. Thus, A list was recently revealed that reveals which game of these six has the best rating at the moment.

As is customary, Metacritic has created a list with all the nominees for The Game Awards, which makes it clear which of these titles has the best rating. In this year’s selection, Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom They are in the lead with a reception of 96 each.

–Baldur’s Gate – 96

–The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 96

–Resident Evil 4 – 93

–Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 92

–Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – 90

–Alan Wake II – 87

In the last position we find Alan Wake II with a rating of 87. It is important to mention that this is the most recent title on the list, and the only one below 90. Likewise, the fact that half are exclusive stands out, while the other three can currently be enjoyed on multiple platforms.

Along with the list for Game of the Year, Metacritic has also shared similar information for the rest of the categories. Although there are some that do not have a clear rating, such as Game in Development, because their original rating does not correspond to the achievements they have achieved since their launch, as is the case of Cyberpunk 2077most lists give us a good idea of ​​who the winner might be in their respective competition.

However, you should not only be guided by this number. Let us remember that in past years, games with a rating below 90 have not only been nominated, but have wonas is the case of It Takes Two in 2021, which debuted with 88, and was the winner of the GOTY that same year.

From this list, Tears of the Kingdom and Baldur’s Gate 3 They could very well take home the grand prize. However, it is also likely that this is not the case. The Nintendo exclusive could lose the competition by being a sequel that, although it presents a strong evolution for the series, was not as impactful as Breath of the Wild. For its part, Baldur’s Gate 3 It’s a niche game, so some voters may not even have touched it.

Still, anyone can win this competition, and considering the field is made up of a staggering six titles, not many are likely to complain no matter who takes home the grand prize. We remind you that The Game Awards 2023 will take place on December 7. On related topics, you can find out about all of this year’s nominees here. Likewise, fans get angry at the absence of a certain title.

Editor’s Note:

This year’s selection is pretty good. I wouldn’t mind seeing any of these titles as the big winner. However, my favorite choice for this ceremony is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomwhich I loved, and while I still have hundreds of Koroks Seeds to go, I did pretty much everything else, and would love to do it again with a fresh mind.

Via: Metacritic