We have recently noticed on several forums and social channels that players are already making lists of possible candidates for the prize game of the yearor GOTY whatever you want to say, 2023. Why so early? The large amount of excellent titles already released, as well as those arriving in the coming months, which will make the competition really tight.

For example on the forum ResetEra a partial list is drawn up which includes: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Starfield, Final Fantasy XVI, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Dead Space Remake, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Diablo IV, Street Fighter 6, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Metroid Prime Remastered and Octopat Traveler 2, with the possibility that Alan Wake 2, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Hades 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mortal Kombat 1, Pikmin 4, Armored Core VI, Blasphemous will also stand out 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Warhammer: Space Marines 2 and Silent Hill 2.

Of course, the goodness of many of these titles has yet to be proven and some will not be taken into consideration for various reasons, but it is clear how the competition appears particularly difficult. The same has been deduced by users of NeoGafwho also added Hi-Fi Rush to the titles mentioned, just to complicate the debate even more.

On Redditmeanwhile, is already an informal vote took place. In short, the debate on the matter is already incandescent, despite the fact that 2023 still has many cartridges to shoot.