"maischberger. die woche "better relations with Russia – and Thomas Gottschalk is practicing political talk.

Berlin – “maischberger. die week ”begins on Wednesday evening with an attempt to take stock of Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office – in keeping with the US President’s grand nocturnal speech. Biden is, remembers Germany’s entertainment legend Thomas Gottschalk at a personal meeting, “a very friendly, jovial, older man who gets on well with everyone”. The taz-Journalist Ulrike Herrmann attests Biden “perfect politics”. He had “initiated everything” to appeal to Republican voters. picture-Colleague Nena Schink, on the other hand, finds it “extremely difficult” to take stock after 100 days, because: “Joe Biden’s self-declared goal is to unite the country: of course he cannot do that in 100 days.”

100 days of President Biden: Ex-Foreign Minister Gabriel wants more intensive dialogue with the USA and Russia

Talk host Maischberger then asks ex-Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel (SPD) to talk. He thinks that Biden has no choice but to initiate a lot quickly: “Basically, he has two years, then the midterm elections – he has to achieve a lot before then.” In line with Gabriel’s former office and his current position as chairman of the Atlantikbrücke, foreign policy issues are also the focus of the following: America will, Gabriel predicts, “become significantly less European, much more Pacific. The coalition with Japan, South Korea, Australia, and perhaps also India will be at least as important as that of NATO here in Europe. And we will notice that. “

Sigmar Gabriel visits Sandra Maischberger (ARD) © Screenshot: ARD / maischberger. the week

One of the sticking points in the German-American relationship is Germany’s position vis-à-vis China: “The United States expects us to stand by their side in the conflict with China. This is tricky for us. ” Although it is a political opponent, after all, China is a dictatorship, “but it is an economic partner. It’s a Frienemy. ”

Gabriel also brought a recommendation for dealing with Russia: “I would advise us to do everything we can to ensure that we do not move the Russians more and more towards China.” Because, according to the findings of the former Foreign Minister: “Our levers are damn small.” Europe is seen in the world as “rich but weak. Mr. Putin knows that, the Chinese President knows that, Erdogan knows that. “

“Maischberger. die week “- these guests discussed with:

Sigmar Gabriel (SPD) – former Federal Foreign Minister

Thomas Gottschalk – entertainer

Prof. Helga Rübsamen-Schaeff – virologist

Peter Harnung – journalist

Ulrike Herrmann – tazJournalist

Nena Schink – pictureJournalist

Federal election 2021: Gottschalk compares Baerbock with Trump – Söder surprise still possible?

Afterwards Gottschalk, Herrmann and Schink discuss the Bundestag election campaign and Annalena Baerbock’s (Greens) * chances of becoming chancellor. While Schink is “afraid of green-red-red”, Gottschalk asks whether Baerbock can not be compared with Trump. He was also chosen as a candidate for disruption and as a deliberate break with the well-trodden paths.

Herrmann, in turn, is of the opinion that “all parties would somehow want the same thing”, which is why the camp election campaign invoked by Schink only exists “only from the perspective of the FDP”. In Herrmann’s opinion, the last word with the CDU candidate for Chancellor has not yet been spoken: “If the polls are not up by June, July, then I cannot imagine that the CDU will go into decline with a knowing eye.” Baerbock meanwhile pleads for a change with regard to the Chancellery.

Thomas Gottschalk jumps aside Jan Josef Liefers: “He wanted to make a contribution …”

When discussing the #allesdichtmachen campaign, the commentators do not agree to the scolding that the participating artists have experienced in recent days. Thomas Gottschalk in particular still seems to remember his appearance in the WDR panel discussion when he says: “In this country, all discourse has been lost. That is a certain tragedy. ” There are “muzzles that quickly come down on you”. That is why he “thought carefully” about being on the show. His conclusion: “You can no longer say what you think. I don’t dare anymore. ”

The following switch to India, which is currently particularly badly affected by the corona virus, is just short. The journalist Peter Harnung reports from Delhi, where the current situation is dramatic. People still die in front of hospitals and are turned away. Although there are hospitals “that have reported that they have oxygen again, there are also others who have no oxygen.” His observation: “All hospitals are at their limit.” In Delhi there are currently a total of 18 free intensive care beds – with more than 20 million inhabitants.

To what extent the Indian mutation B.1.617 poses a threat to Europe and Germany, talk show host Maischberger wants to know from the virologist Helga Rübsamen-Schaeff. Which puts it into perspective: “Viruses always mutate. Especially when you have outbreaks like the one in India now, there will be a lot of mutants that will arise there. When so many people are infected, this has to happen. You just have to see whether they are more dangerous, a mutation can also work to the detriment of the virus. “

“Maischberger. die week “- the conclusion of the show

The fact that Thomas Gottschalk “got lost” as a guest in a political panel discussion, as he himself describes it, contributes to the entertainment factor of the show. The same applies to the sometimes biting discussions between Ulrike Herrmann and Nena Schink. Sigmar Gabriel, meanwhile, speaks about foreign policy as he always has: with caution and analytical expertise. When it comes to the Bundestag election, this makes for an interesting prognosis, he grants Annalena Baerbock “a real chance”: “That can lead to everyone looking completely surprised in the end.”

