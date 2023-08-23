Home page World

After an accident with a freight train, the Gotthard Base Tunnel is now closed. © Gabriele Putzu/dpa

Anyone planning a trip to Switzerland by train should bring more time than originally thought. There are also restrictions for drivers.

Munich/Bern – A serious freight train accident in the Gotthard base tunnel in Switzerland has serious consequences. The repair work caused by the crash will take several months. Because the damage in the tunnel is greater than previously assumed, the time window for repairs is set to be significantly larger, the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) announced on August 16 in Bern. The ban was originally supposed to be much shorter, at least a week was initially said.

Gotthard Tunnel closed to passenger traffic until early 2024 – serious consequences for holidaymakers in Switzerland

Freight traffic could start rolling again as early as Wednesday (August 23). But passenger traffic still has to be diverted for a longer period of time. Until further notice, its trains will be diverted via the so-called panorama route. According to the SBB, the two tunnel tubes of the Gotthard tunnel will not be passable again for passenger trains until the beginning of 2024. For holidaymakers in Switzerland who arrive or depart from or to Germany by train, this means: plan significantly more time if you want to go to the country of the Confederates. Because the way over the panoramic route means one to two hours additional travel time.

And the closure of the Gotthard tunnel does not only have significant consequences for holidaymakers traveling to Switzerland. Travelers who are traveling from Germany to Italy by train must also expect delays. The Gotthard Tunnel connects German-speaking Switzerland with the Italian-speaking canton of Ticino. It is thus part of the north-south axis from Germany to Italy.

As reported by the ADAC, the SBB are considering increasing the seating capacity of the trains that run over the Gotthard panorama route. They are also examining whether the range of international direct connections should be increased in order to relieve travel on the rails. According to the ADAC, only the trains to and from Venice and Genoa continue to run directly in international travel. On the other hand, passengers have to change trains in Chiasso.

Switzerland: Motorists are also affected by several closures in the Gotthard tunnel

Not only train passengers on the Swiss tunnel will have to deal with severe restrictions in the coming months. Motorists will also face several closures on the Gotthard Tunnel route until the beginning of October. The Gotthard tunnel is closed to car traffic at night on the following days:

September 11th to 15th 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (4 nights) September 18-22 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (4 nights) September 25th to 29th 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (4 nights) 2nd to 4th October 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (2 nights)

Elsewhere, too, nothing was going on the rails at times. The railway line to the Brenner was closed during the Bavarian summer holidays.