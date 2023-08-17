San Gottardo, after the derailment the tunnel is ready to reopen, but only for freight trains

The tunnel of Gotthardthe longest railway tunnel in the world, closed after a freight train derailed on 10 August last, it will reopen “in principle” the August 23rd but only for i freight trainswhile to restore the passenger traffic we will have to wait for months, probably until the end of the year. This was stated by the Swiss railway operator FFS, underlining that the accident seriously damaged eight kilometers of tracks. Sixteen carriages derailed and are still stuck inside the tunnel.

Opened in 2016, the Gotthard rail link, which significantly shortens journeys between northern and southern Europe, took 20 years to build and cost more than $12 billion. The CEO of the Swiss railway operator FFS Vincent Ducrot declared the Gotthard to be one of the safest tunnels in the world. “The fact that an accident like this could happen has hit us very hard. Fortunately there have been no injuries, although they have occurred extensive material damage“, he continued. An investigation, meanwhile, has been launched by the Swiss Commission of Inquiry on Transport Safety (STSB) and by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Canton of Ticino.

