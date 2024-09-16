When Alexander Spreng arrives in Brentano Park, the sun is shining. But he doesn’t crumble to dust. Although the 52-year-old rocker likes to portray himself as the prince of darkness. Sitting on a bench in his former favorite place, he doesn’t seem as dark as his art suggests. The only vampiric thing about him is that he travels back in time. And to the place that made him a big name in the gothic scene. From his home in Saarland, he has come to his old place of work in Frankfurt.