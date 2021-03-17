A year ago, THQ Nordic presented a project that did not seem to be something firm, but a way of feeling the market to know the degree of interest that could be around a classic license like Gothic. Posed to get to Xbox Series X / S consoles, Playstation 5, and also to PC, the game left its presence as an experiment on Steam. But since then, hardly anything has been shown, and now the Gothic remake reappears with new images giving new life to this project.

Some images that have been published in the Steam product page and that allow giving new clues about what they intend to carry out from Alkimia Interactive. A Spanish study that will be in charge of returning Gothic to the present day with a game designed for both PC, such as Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S consoles and Playstation 5.

And not only that, it also helps us to know some new details about your proposal. They have taken advantage of celebrates the 20th anniversary from that first game. The studio, based in Barcelona, ​​is in charge of carrying out this remake of the PC classic, and those responsible for making its return possible with new technologies. Based on the description, we find that the game will maintain its essence, with that universe around the Kingdom of Myrtana, exposing a new adventure.

King Rhobar II, needing a large quantity of magical ore to forge powerful weapons, controls the mines of Khorinis where all available prisoners work. To prevent them from escaping, the monarch asks his best magicians to create a magical barrier, but something goes wrong. Magic escapes their control and a riot turns the mines into savage territory, now under the control of the most violent prisoners. The king is forced to negotiate with the new owners as tension builds between the different factions in the mines. What no one expects is the arrival of an unknown prisoner who will change absolutely everything.

The Gothic remake reappears with new images, but it helps us to know some new details of this proposal that intends to return that game that was released in 2001. The adventure will introduce us to an open world where you play as the Nameless Hero, whose destiny will be in our hands and will require being able to survive and fight enemies. And this combat system will be one of the great novelties, in addition to the technical renovation of the game, which is still He has to show us what he looks like in a trailer or gameplay.

For now we will have to settle for the images, knowing that this Gothic remake maintains its development for both Xbox consoles and next-generation Playstation and PC. No release date has been specified, not even a window that approximates it. We will be attentive to any information that may clarify a date for Gothic’s return.