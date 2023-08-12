Gothic is ready to come back! Set in a dark and gloomy medieval fantasy world, characterized by gothic atmospheres and an intricate plot, this chapter will be to all intents and purposes a real remake of the first grade production.

Welcome to Campo Vecchio! Join us on a guided tour through the most lavish and extensive encampment in the Valley of the Mines. In Gothic Remake we will follow the story of a charismatic villain as he moves cunningly through the city, we will observe his friendly interactions with the locals and we will see them as they eagerly watch the battles in the arena!

Gothic Remake is in development, and even if it doesn’t have a date, we know that it will arrive on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S.